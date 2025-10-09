The Kpordui community in Keta Municipality was connected to electricity for the first time in decades, sparking massive celebrations

Residents praised MP Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey for fulfilling his promise and helping connect the area to the national grid

The electrification project was executed by ECG under a government rural initiative, involving transformers and extended power lines

The Kpordui community in the Keta Municipality is now experiencing a degree of development after seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

The community erupted in jubilation and happiness as electricity illuminated their lives for the first time in decades.

Kpordui community celebrates long-awaited electricity

This, of course, marked a significant milestone in their development.

The long-awaited achievement came as a fulfilment of a promise made by Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, the Member of Parliament for the area.

The Kpordui community, in appreciation, applauded him for being instrumental in bringing the transformation to fruition.

A moment of celebration was captured in a trending video that displayed the community's overwhelming joy as men, women, children, and even the MP danced and sang along under the newly lit streets.

The electricity provision project, part of a broader rural electrification initiative, was executed in collaboration with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and funded through government allocations and local development funds.

It involved the installation of transformers and the extension of power lines to connect Kpordui to the national grid.

Ghanaians react as Kpordui gets electricity

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the moment both young and old danced together under a well-lit street. See some of the comments below.

@Doriginalsource said:

"In this 21st century we still have towns and villages with no electricity? So the space people Dey go we sure say we go go there before the world comes to an end?"

@Herrn_Jung wrote:

"Because of this, they are going to blindly keep voting for him no matter what."

@Kente81337K commented:

"Why should they jubilate when they always vote for the NDC. This should have happened a long time ago."

@Bigchillccg said:

"You’ve been voting all your lives and you are now seeing electricity for the 1st time. Moyɛ mmoaaa ankasa. 🤣🤣🤣"

@jesse_legendary wrote:

"For 68 years, five presidents after Nkrumah, and no one has ever decided to produce light for the people? This is crazy; they went to campaign all these years but failed to give them light. What did all the MCEs do to solve this problem all these years? Shame on all of them."

Ghana-based African-American vents out over electricity cost

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghana-based African-American lady, Loren La'Vitta, vented over the high cost of electricity in the country.

According to her, she had been spending a large sum of money on buying prepaid units for her metre.

She disclosed that she had been spending about GH¢1,000 on electricity every week compared to her former apartment, where she spent only GH¢200 a month with no air conditioner (AC).

