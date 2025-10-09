The lawyer for Daddy Lumba's wife, Akosua Serwaa, has spoken after filing an injunction against the late singer's funeral

Renowned Ghanaian legal practitioner, Mr William Kusi, of Dominion Chambers, shared a recent update after the injunction was filed

He noted that bailiffs have already been served, but Odo Broni has yet to be located

Ghanaian legal practitioner Mr William Kusi of Dominion Chambers has opened up following the injunction on Daddy Lumba's funeral by his wife, Akosua Serwaa.

"Odo Broni is Nowhere to be Found": Daddy Lumba's Wife Akosua's Lawyer Speaks After Injunction

The lawyer representing Akosua Serwaa in a phone-in interview with Peace FM's Kwasi Aboagye confirmed the news and shared an update on the legal tussle after Daddy Lumba's death.

Akosua Serwaa, based in Germany and her children accused Abusuapanyin Kofi Wusu and a funeral committee of acting independently by setting a December 6, 2025, date without consulting them.

The injunction filed on October 3 was targeted at Daddy Lumba's family head, Victor Owusu, Priscilla Ofori aka Odo Broni and Transitions Homes.

Lawyer shares reason behind Akosua Serwaa's injunction

Speaking on Peace FM's Entertainment Review, lawyer William Kusi explained that Akosua Serwaa received a notice from Daddy Lumba's family head stating that she was no longer recognised as the late singer's wife.

"Ghana has three laws protecting marriage: Customary, Mohammedan and Ordinance. Akosua Serwaaa's certificate showed she had an ordinance marriage under German law. Per that, the husband cannot marry another, and you can't pour libation to nulify the marriage unless a court order," he said.

According to the lawyer, the certificate provided by Akosua Serwaa showed her marriage had not been nullified by the court; therefore, "Odo Broni, as far as we're concerned, can only be recognised as a mistress

"We want the court to determine the position before the funeral. That's why we filed the write. The relief is just one: we want the court to declare that Akosua is the only wife and restrain Odo Broni from conducting herself as a spouse."

Lawyer shares update on Odo Broni's whereabouts

In a clip culled from Lawyer William Kusi's conversation with Akwasi Aboagye, he shared an update on developments since the writ was filed.

The court will preside over the injunction application by Akosua Serwaa on October 16, as per the lawyer's submission.

According to the lawyer, the bailiffs have been sent to Daddy Lumba's family head and Transitions.

"As of yesterday, Odo Broni was nowhere to be found," William Kusi established in his interview with Peace FM on October 9.

