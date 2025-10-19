A touching video of late highlife icon Daddy Lumba spending quiet family time with his youngest son at his home with Odo Broni has stirred social media reactions

In the resurfaced footage, the celebrated musician was seen at home feeding catfish with his little boy while speaking fondly about enjoying peace and family life

The video reappeared as a court battle unfolded between his two wives, with Akosua Serwaa suing Odo Broni and the family head to halt Lumba’s funeral

Legendary Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has stirred emotional online reactions after he was spotted in a video with his youngest child.

Footage of Daddy Lumba praising life at home with his wife, Odo Broni, and showing off their youngest son emerges.

The late highlife legend and Kwadwo Fosuh, the last of six children he welcomed with his second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta, aka Odo Broni, were seen in his mansion in a resurfaced video.

Daddy Lumba spoke in the video about how he was enjoying his life with his family, which made him constantly remain indoors and rarely go out.

While speaking, the legendary singer was with his youngest son with his second wife, who helped him feed the catfish in his home fish farm.

Daddy Lumba’s wives head to court

The video of Daddy Lumba praising the tranquillity of his home life with Odo Broni surfaced amid an ongoing court case between her and his first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

Following the highlife legend’s death on July 26, 2025, a heated debate broke out on social media over which of his two wives should be recognised as his legitimate spouse and carry out widowhood rites.

The fight evolved into a courtroom battle when Akosua Serwaa sued Odo Broni and Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, at the Kumasi High Court on October 2.

She sought a declaration that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife and for his ongoing funeral plans to be halted.

In a statement released on October 9, Akosua Serwaa explained the reasons for her action, stating that she was deliberately being sidelined from participating in her late husband's funeral.

“On 8th October 2025, Abusuapanyin Kofi Wusu granted an interview in which he publicly announced a funeral date for Mr. Fosuh - without consulting Mrs. Akosua Serwah Fosuh (the legal wife) or their children. This action shows a complete lack of respect for the immediate family, who must make appropriate preparations before traveling to Ghana for the funeral,” the statement said.

The legal battle has sparked a social media debate, with fans of both women insisting their favourite should be seen as Daddy Lumba’s sole legitimate spouse.

Daddy Lumba's lawyers express support for Odo Broni and slam Akosua Serwaa for deserting the late legend during his time of need.

Daddy Lumba's lawyers support Odo Broni

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's lawyers for the Fosuh family expressed support for Odo Broni ahead of Akosua Serwaa.

In a letter signed by Fati Ali-Yallah of Baba Jamal & Associates, the Fosuh family lawyers accused Akosua Serwaa of deserting Daddy Lumba when he needed her the most.

