Akosua Serwaa's lawyer, William Kusi, has opened up on the true reason his client did not relocate to Ghana with Daddy Lumba

In an interview, the lawyer denied claims that Akosua Serwaa abandoned her husband, explaining that the singer had rather left his family to suffer abroad

His video stirred reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians slamming the late musician for his alleged behaviour

Daddy Lumba’s lawyer, William Kusi, has stirred heated debate online after sharing the true reason why Akosua Serwaa did not join her husband, Daddy Lumba, to relocate to Ghana.

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer explains why she did not relocate to Ghana with Daddy Lumba in the 2000s. Image credit: @beautyqueen_5l, @daddylumbaofficial

Highlife great Daddy Lumba died on July 26, 2025, sparking a heated legal battle between his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

The late singer married Akosua Serwaa in Germany in the 1990s and welcomed three children with her, before relocating to Ghana in the mid-to-late 2000s to start a new life with Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni.

Following his death, a legal tussle has broken out between the two women over who should be declared as his legal spouse.

Supporters of Odo Broni have slammed Akosua Serwaa as an opportunist who abandoned the musician when he fell ill and now wants to reclaim her spot as a wife to inherit his properties.

Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer denies she abandoned Lumba

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, William Kusi, Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer, denied claims that she abandoned Daddy Lumba.

He said the late singer left her in Germany to move to Ghana for his own reasons, leaving her with three kids to cater for on her own.

The lawyer explained that Akosua Serwaa took a bank loan for the family and was obligated as a German citizen to repay it, something the late singer knew.

William Kusi said Akosua Serwaa later found out that her husband was cheating on her with Odo Broni, but remained mute due to his profile as a public figure.

He added that when Daddy Lumba fell ill and was asked by his wife to return to Germany, he claimed he had no faith in foreign doctors and preferred to remain in Ghana, an action he described as illogical.

William Kusi asked Ghanaians to wipe away the impression that Akosua Serwaa abandoned her husband because her husband rather left her for his own selfish reasons.

Reactions to Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer defending her

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the video of Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer defending her.

aquosuahsefah said:

"So, meaning Lumba didn't love her, it's because of the help he gained from her that's why he married her."

Akosuasikani wrote:

"So where is Lumba to defend himself on this issue?"

Dr Bryan's Daughter commented:

"You don't trust doctors in Europe, but trust doctors in Africa? Hmmm."

Miss Dally said:

"So this story was the real truth, and they were disgracing the woman like that, hmmm, may God fight for her 🙏."

Nicholaskofintim wrote:

"People should get it right that it is the man who runs from his marital home but not the woman. May God richly bless Akosua 🥰🥰🥰."

Erik commented:

"A wife stays where her husband lives!!!"

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer blasts Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa's lawyer slammed Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin for allegedly squandering funds raised at the late singer's one-week observance.

In a video, Lawyer William Kusi alleged that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu had set up a bank account for the donations, which he was using for his personal needs without the family's knowledge.

