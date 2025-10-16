William Kusi, lawyer for the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has disclosed that if there is evidence that Odo Broni knowingly married the late musician while aware that he was already legally married, she could be charged with bigamy.

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer made this known at the Kumasi High Court following a hearing related to the dispute over Daddy Lumba’s funeral and widowhood rites.

Lawyer claims Odo Broni could face bigamy

Lawyer Kusi explained that, according to the law, bigamy is a criminal offence in Ghana, and any evidence of a second marriage could have legal consequences.

He further stated that his team is prepared to take action if evidence of a marriage between the late musician and Odo Broni, such as a marriage certificate or wedding photos, emerges, indicating that the two were wed while Akosua Serwaa was still legally his wife.

“If they have pictures of the marriage or a certificate of the marriage, it’s called bigamy, a criminal offence under our law. We will probably consider charging the woman for bigamy, and we will see how it goes. If there’s evidence that she deliberately married Daddy Lumba knowing that he was already married, that’s bigamy,” he said.

Attorney Kusi explained that he and his client are taking a careful approach due to the children involved, as their actions could have emotional repercussions for Odo Broni’s young children.

“I am restraining myself because of the minors involved. Lumba had six children, and we also have to protect them. You cannot overly focus on the issue of wives, so in all our steps, we are mindful of the kids involved in this matter so that they are not affected,” he stated.

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer comments on the lawsuit

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer also explained how the situation escalated into a legal dispute.

According to him, had it not been for letters written by lawyers representing Daddy Lumba’s family, officially stating that Akosua Serwaa was not the musician’s wife, the case might never have reached this point.

He said those letters compelled his client to take legal action to defend her rights.

“It is her right to participate, so she is always willing to participate. If it were not for the letters written, we probably wouldn’t have reached this point. Officially engaging a lawyer to write to her that she is not the wife—then she has to fight,” he added.

Akosua Serwaa sues Odo Broni

Akosua Serwaa filed a lawsuit at the Kumasi High Court to prevent Odo Broni from openly claiming to be Daddy Lumba's surviving widow.

She claimed in her statement that she was legally entitled to execute the widowhood ceremonies because her marriage to the singer was legally binding at the time of his passing.

Following an illness, Daddy Lumba passed away at the Bank Hospital on July 26, 2025. His funeral is set for December 6, 2025, in Kumasi.

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer comments on Odo Broni

