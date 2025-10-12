A video of a group singing praises in honour of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has surfaced on social media

The group sang a well-known gospel chorus but altered the lyrics to hail the great and mighty Asantehene

The song choice used has stoked a frenzy on social media as Ghanaians weigh in on the moment

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has courted attention on social media after a video of him dancing at the 7th Otumfuo Invitational Golf Tournament Dinner and Awards Night surfaced online.

Otumfuo: Fans Alter Gospel Song's Lyrics to Worship Asantehene

The 7th Otumfuo Invitational Golf Tournament Dinner and Awards Ceremony brought together golfers, dignitaries, and special guests to honour outstanding performances.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the esteemed monarch jumped on the dancefloor amidst cheers from some participants of the golfing event in Obuasi.

The group cheered him on by singing one of Ghana's widely patronised gospel choruses. The song came with its lyrics slightly altered to include Otumfuo's reign and enviable leadership as the Asantehene.

While scores of Ghanaians fell in love with the king's dance moves, some Christian purists expressed their concerns about the type of song being used to hail Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Ghanaians react to Otumfuo's moment in Obuasi

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Oyokoba Kwame SIKADWA said:

Is not easy for men to gathered another man and praised him like that! Men isn’t easily convinced and for men to do this for Otumfuo shows that, his power comes from above! If this isn’t from above, then nothing is else

pope_019_sports wrote:

Interestingly, when the people are literally referring the words in the song to him, he rather raises his hands towards the heavens and the God almighty.. that’s my great King 👑

@PTA commented:

Who else noticed Otumfour giving the Ɔsoro yɛ wode, Asase yɛ wo de part to GOD anytime it was sang? Respect Nana piaaaaaww🤭

pastoramoantwi shared:

indeed he is king of the ashantis but not de king of heaven and earth, 4 de king of kings is Jesus Christ, am happy our african king knows de king of kings Jesus

pastoramoantwi noted:

Tripp Moore 🤞 remarked:

Hmmm Ghana is very funny now we are putting chief name to replace God hmmm u guys have to be careful

