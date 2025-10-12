Otumfuo Sings Daddy Lumba's Ahenfo Kyiniye, Mesmerises Fans
- Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in a video, showcased his love for the late highlife singer Charles Kwadwo Fosu, aka Daddy Lumba
- The Asantehene sang Daddy Lumba's Ahenfo Kyiniyie, which extols his reign as the royal ruler of the Asante people
- The video has garnered significant traction on social media as Ghanaians weigh in on the moment
The royal leader of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, warmed the hearts of many netizens with a video of him singing Daddy Lumba's Ahenfo Kyiniye.
The moment was captured during the 7th Otumfuo Invitational Golf Tournament Dinner and Awards Night in Obuasi.
Otumfuo issues stern warning to Kantanka's family
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo had issued a stern warning to Apostle Kwadwo Safo's family during their visit to the Manhyia Palace.
In a video, he cautioned the family against any unnecessary drama as they went to inform him about the Kristo Asafo Mission leader's demise.
The Asantehene's subtle warning to the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's family has triggered varying reactions from Ghanaians on social media.
