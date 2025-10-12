Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in a video, showcased his love for the late highlife singer Charles Kwadwo Fosu, aka Daddy Lumba

The Asantehene sang Daddy Lumba's Ahenfo Kyiniyie, which extols his reign as the royal ruler of the Asante people

The video has garnered significant traction on social media as Ghanaians weigh in on the moment

The royal leader of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, warmed the hearts of many netizens with a video of him singing Daddy Lumba's Ahenfo Kyiniye.

The moment was captured during the 7th Otumfuo Invitational Golf Tournament Dinner and Awards Night in Obuasi.

