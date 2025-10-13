Nana Ama McBrown reunited with Dr Osei Kwame Despite at the late Mrs Elizabeth Agyeiwaa Mensah's funeral dinner

In a video, the two personalities shared a heartfelt moment amid rumours about them being at loggerheads

Nana Ama McBrown's interaction with Dr Osei Kwame Despite at the event has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has courted attention following her recent encounter with business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

Nana Ama McBrown reunites with Dr Osei Kwame Despite at Mrs Elizabeth Agyeiwaa's funeral dinner in Kumasi amid rumoured rift.

On Saturday, October 11, 2025, a funeral dinner event was held in Kumasi following the burial of the late Mrs Elizabeth Agyeiwaa Mensah, the mother of Engineer Atta Poku and wife of the late former Kumasi Mayor Nana Akwasi Agyemang Okumkom, in the Ashanti Region.

Prominent Ghanaian personalities, including businessman Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Kumawood actress Matilda Asare, members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club, and many others, were present at the private event to commiserate with the deceased's family.

McBrown and Despite vibe at funeral dinner

In a video shared by blogger Plus1 TV on his official TikTok page on Sunday, October 12, 2025, Nana Ama McBrown and Dr Osei Kwame Despite were spotted conversing with each other at the funeral dinner for the late Mrs Elizabeth Agyeiwaa Mensah.

In the video, the actress and her former employer at UTV Ghana appeared to be engaging in a friendly interaction with other attendees at the lavish event.

Nana Ama McBrown and Dr Osei Kwame Despite had their hands behind one another as they laughed and had fun with many others.

The Onua Showtime host later escorted the businessman and his associates from the East Legon Executive Fitness Club as they departed the funeral dinner with some female acquaintances.

The videos of Nana Ama McBrown interacting with Dr Osei Kwame Despite at the funeral dinner are below:

McBrown's exit from UTV and aftermath

Nana Ama McBrown and Despite's rare public interaction comes amid rumours of tension between the two personalities following the actress's exit from her role as the host of UTV Ghana's Saturday night entertainment review show, United Showbiz.

Nana Ama McBrown details why she left UTV and her relationship with Fadda Dickson and Despite.

Several months later, she joined Media General and began hosting the Onua Showtime show on Onua TV.

Following her departure from UTV Ghana, rumours emerged that she had fallen out with her former bosses, Dr Osei Kwame Despite and media personality Fadda Dickson.

In a 2024 interview with Bola Ray, Nana Ama McBrown denied claims of having any friction with her former employers.

She noted that she had a good relationship with them and that she would be surprised if they harboured any resentment towards her over her abrupt exit from their media platform. The actress also explained the reason behind her departure.

Below is the video of Nana Ama McBrown speaking about her relationship with her former employers at UTV Ghana:

McBrown and Despite's interaction stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Edward Frimpong commented:

"Despite is not arrogant, and Nana Ama McBrown too is not arrogant. May God take you to the highest level 🤲🤲🤲🤲🤲🙏."

Kweku wrote:

"Charley Ghana here no, you will be a third person oo 🤣."

Maame Aba Hope said:

"Nana Ama is loved by the masses."

Sikayena Edna commented:

"Doctor Osei Kwame should have at least listened to what Nana Ama wanted and let her stay back after she left. Almost all Ghanaians don’t watch United Showbiz again."

