A Black American woman shared her contrasting experiences visiting Nigeria and Ghana, highlighting the airport differences

She described her time at Nigerian airports as frustrating, while in Ghana, she felt welcomed with hospitality

Her video sparked reactions from Ghanaians, with some commenting on the differences in hospitality

A Black American woman stirred reactions online after sharing her experience visiting both Nigeria and Ghana.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the lady claimed she had initially assumed the two West African countries were similar, but she was surprised by the contrasts.

According to her, she was surprised to discover the distinct cultural differences between them. She mentioned quite a few differences, but what caught many people's attention was her experience with both countries' airport systems.

Lady shares Ghanaian and Nigerian airport experience

She described her experience at the Nigerian airport as being fraught with extortion, where any request for help required a fee, and her foreign accent made her an immediate target.

In her words:

"There weren't as many extortion as I had experienced in Nigeria. The moment you enter the Nigerian airport, you have already lost $1,000. I have been to Nigeria twice, and that has been my experience. Where any essence of any help or any support, you are required to pay some type of fee. Nothing is free there."

However, while in Ghana, she stated that Ghanaians were genuinely helpful and did not expect any financial payment in return. She disclosed that such an attitude made her feel welcomed, unlike in Nigeria's airport.

She added:

"Most of the people in Ghana actually genuinely want to help you. It felt like they wanted us to be there, and they didn't want us to feel like we were being hassled. I'm grateful."

She also compared Ghanaians to Texans in their love for their flag, noting that the Ghanaian colours and flag are proudly displayed everywhere in the country.

Watch the video below:

Lady makes Nigeria and Ghana comparison, reactions

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@eddievanbossu_ said:

"Obviously, she was either living at East Legon, Cantonments or Spintex... We have our Gotham City and Metropolis, too."

@BishopRock2 wrote:

"Ghana has always been safe until these same kidnapping nation started invading our peaceful country."

@NurudeenA commented:

"Yeah, very typical of Ghana, and you can go years without hearing a gunshot."

@sweeterthewater wrote:

"Very soon, Ghana go full. Everybody wants to come here."

@LailaisBlunt said:

"Sis, I’m Ghanaian, and even I feel safest when I’m back in Ghana ."

