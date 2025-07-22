A young woman from the US shared some challenges and life lessons garnered while relocating to Ghana with her two young kids

She advised moving in silence, without the knowledge of people, when planning a relocation, to avoid negativity from them

She disclosed that her children quickly adapted to the environment, despite food differences and many adjustments

A young woman from the United States shared her experience of relocating to Ghana, highlighting the emotional and practical challenges she faced.

In a heartfelt TikTok video, the lady, identified as Momma P, opened up about three important lessons she wished someone had told her before deciding to move to Ghana.

She noted how differently she had to adjust upon relocation, especially since she was pregnant with her third child at the time of relocation. She also had to do it while managing her other two young children.

The lady began her video by recalling the uncertainty she felt when making the decision to relocate to Ghana.

According to her, she had no clear guide to follow, just faith that things would work out for her and her family.

She disclosed spending nearly eight months in the country, but wished she had known certain things before making the life-changing move.

In her words:

“Planning a move abroad and being 5 months pregnant with two young kids… I wish someone would’ve told me about this!”

Foreigner shares lessons from her Ghana relocation

The first lesson she shared was the importance of keeping relocation plans private.

She advised against telling too many people about your move, as some might not be as supportive as expected.

According to her, when people hear about something they are not familiar with or cannot relate to, negativity can quickly follow. She noted that such negativity could hinder the entire experience.

She said:

“Move in silence when you are planning to move because people are not always happy for you... if they know you're planning to do something that they're not used to, then the negativity will come and it could affect you."

She advised focusing on one's family instead of external influences.

She also admitted that food withdrawal made her question her decision to move at times.

In her case, the lack of specific food items, combined with the stress of pregnancy, was a particularly tough challenge.

“I was pregnant when I got here, and I was craving so many things that I couldn’t get. And that is really based on the location that I'm in,” she explained.

One of her biggest surprises was how quickly her children adjusted to life in Ghana. Contrary to her concerns, they quickly adapted to new schools, foods, and even the social environment.

Watch the video below.

TikToker says he regrets relocating abroad

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Kwame Gee, a popular TikToker, claimed to have regretted relocating abroad. He stated that life overseas is not as rosy as often portrayed.

He noted in a video that he wished to return to Ghana, although living conditions in the country did not permit this.

Netizens who saw the video shared their views, with some sympathising with him while others doubted his words.

