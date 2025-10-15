Kennedy Agyapong declared that he would not accept defeat in the presidential race until EC's final results

Agyapong urged NPP delegates to choose a courageous and determined flag bearer who addresses job creation

The NPP’s flag bearer election was set for January 31, 2026, with a potential run-off scheduled for February 14, 2026

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a flag bearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has sparked reactions after he declared he would not accept defeat in the presidential race.

NPP's Kennedy Agyapong urges delegates to choose a more determined flag bearer. Photo credit: kennedyagyapong. Image source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

He made the statement while speaking to party delegates during his campaign tour in the Savannah Region on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

According to him, if he becomes accepted to represent the party in the presidential race, he would not accept defeat until after the Electoral Commission (EC) officially announces the final results.

Kennedy Agyapong vows not to concede defeat

The flag bearer hopeful expressed his commitment to defending the people's will, warning that conceding before the EC’s official declaration would be premature and irresponsible.

“I will not accept defeat until the last constituency result is declared by the Electoral Commission,” Agyapong stated. “If I am a Presidential candidate, I will never concede until the EC makes the final announcement.”

Agyapong is known in the public eye for his candidness and direct approach. This has made him call on the NPP delegates to choose a flag bearer with courage and determination.

Kennedy Agyapong says if he were a presidential candidate, he would concede defeat only after the EC announces final results. Photo credit: kennedyagyapong. Image source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

He argued that the party needs strong and fearless leadership that can endure pressure from their opponents.

“This battle requires bold men who are willing to stand firm,” he stressed.

Agyapong also criticised some of his rivals for focusing on insulting and downplaying him during their campaigns, rather than addressing crucial issues like job creation, which he believes should be the focus of the upcoming election.

In his words:

“Delegates must reject candidates who avoid discussing jobs and instead spend their time attacking my character and questioning my suitability.”

Watch the video below:

The race for the NPP’s flag bearer is set to heat up as candidates continue to campaign nationwide, presenting their visions for the future of Ghana.

YEN.com.gh confirms that the party's flag bearer election will occur on January 31, 2026, with a run-off scheduled for February 14, 2026, if necessary.

In a recent balloting exercise, Agyapong secured the first slot on the ballot paper, followed by Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

Ghanaians react to Kennedy's election comment

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on Facebook. Some of the comments are below.

Lugu Eric said:

"At least he has acknowledged the fact that he will be defeated by the NDC."

Nii Teye Simeon wrote:

"The NPP does not require bold leaders; rather, it requires sincere leaders who prioritise the safety and well-being of the youth."

Addae Asare Bismarck commented:

"Ghanaians should be very vigilant."

Kennedy Agyapong exposes 'fake Ghanaian pastors'

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that NPP's Kennedy Agyapong, in 2020, exposed some Ghanaian pastors like Prophet Nigel Gaisie, founder of the Hill Chapel, and Bishop Daniel Obinim, the leader of the International God's Way Church, as fake.

In a recent comment, the politician said he was not willing to apologise for the exposé as it was aimed at drawing attention to the misconduct of some so-called men of God in the country.

He also claimed some of the pastors he exposed have privately apologised to him, proving he was right all along.

Source: YEN.com.gh