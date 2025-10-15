Kennedy Agyapong has vowed never to apologise for his exposé on fake pastors in Ghana

The NPP flagbearer hopeful said his actions were justified and meant to expose misconduct by some pastors

He claimed some of the pastors he exposed have privately apologised to him, proving he was right all along

Flagbearer aspirant of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has vowed never to apologise for exposing some fake pastors in Ghana.

In 2020, Kennedy Agyapong embarked on a crusade to expose what he described as "fake pastors" in Ghana.

Kennedy Agyapong, an NPP flagbearer hopeful, refuses to apologise for exposing some fake Ghanaian pastors.

Some of the pastors whose work came under intense scrutiny were Prophet Nigel Gaisie, founder of the Hill Chapel, and Bishop Daniel Obinim, the leader of the International God's Way Church.

Kennedy justifies his crusade against fake pastors

Speaking to congregants of the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church over the weekend, the businessman and politician said his exposure of the pastors was aimed at drawing attention to the misconduct of some so-called men of God in the country.

Kennedy Agyapong, who is a former Member of Parliament for Assin North, gave examples of some pastors engaging in what he described as unethical behaviour as justification for his criticism.

"One of them was doing an illegal connection, and I made sure the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) disconnected the lights until he paid," he said.

"Another one had taken someone's property, and I ensured the property was returned to its rightful owner. So, it's not today or tomorrow that I will apologise to any fake pastor. And it's not because I want to be president that I will go and apologise. I'm not an antichrist, I believe in God," he added.

Kennedy claims fake pastors apologised to him

He said after the exposé, some of the pastors came to apologise to him, proof that he was right in speaking against them.

"Someone said I should apologise to some of the pastors I spoke against. But I said if I apologise to them, it means I won't lead the country truthfully if I become the president," he stated.

"Some of the pastors have come to my house to apologise. If they had done the right thing, would they have sent people to my house to apologise?" he said.

NPP's flagbearer race

The flagbearer race, scheduled for January 31, 2026, will be fiercely contested by five bigwigs of the party.

The aspirants are Kennedy Agyapong, former MP for Assin Central, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Agric Minister Dr Bryan Acheampong, former Education Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum, and a former General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

Kennedy Agyapong picks number one on the NPP presidential primary ballot.

Kennedy Agyapong picks No. 1 on flagbearer ballot

YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong had picked the number one spot on the NPP presidential primary ballot ahead of the 2026 elections.

His campaign spokesperson announced their camp's pick after the balloting was conducted by the party’s elections committee.

Five aspirants, including Dr Bawumia, Dr Acheampong, and Yaw Adutwum, will contest in the January 2026 flagbearer race.

