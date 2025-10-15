Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful for the NPP, has stirred controversy by stating he would never have conceded defeat in the 2024 elections

Agyapong, during a tour of the Savannah Region, suggested a more combative approach to contesting election results

The NPP's flagbearer race is heating up, with five candidates, including Agyapong and Bawumia, vying for the presidential nomination

A flagbearer hopeful of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has sparked controversy with his recent comments on the party's loss in the 2024 elections.

Speaking to NPP delegates during a tour of the Savannah Region, Kennedy Agyapong asserted that he would never have conceded defeat in the elections.

The flagbearer aspirant, who is a former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, hinted at a more combative approach if he were the NPP's presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

Bawumia's early concession criticised by Kennedy

During the December 7, 2024, election, the NPP's presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, graciously conceded defeat even before the Electoral Commissioner declared the final results.

This noble and democratic action taken by Dr Bawumia, Ghana's immediate former Vice President, seemed not to have gone down well with some elements within the NPP, including Kennedy Agyapong.

The former Assin Central MP said he would have delayed accepting defeat until the last ballot was counted.

"If I were the NPP's 2024 presidential candidate, I would never have conceded defeat until the very last ballot in the very last constituency was counted," he said.

It's unclear what Kennedy Agyapong sought to achieve with these assertions, although his comments suggest a divergence in approach between him and Dr Bawumia.

The NPP flagbearer race heats up

The NPP flagbearer race is heating up with all the aspirants touring across the country to sell their message.

The presidential primary, slated for Saturday, January 31, 2026, will be contested by five aspirants.

The candidates, as they appear on the ballot, are:

Kennedy Agyapong

Dr Bryan Acheampong

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Although there are five aspirants vying for the NPP's flagbearer position, Kennedy Agyapong and the former Vice President are the main contenders.

The duo faced off earlier in November 2023, but Dr Bawumia emerged victorious, winning the election by over 60 per cent.

While Kennedy Agyapong is in the Savannah Region campaigning to delegates, Dr Bawumia has also taken his tour to the Sene West Constituency in the Bono East Region of Ghana.

