Kennedy Agyapong Reacts to NPP 2024 Election Loss: "I Would Never Have Conceded"
Politics

Kennedy Agyapong Reacts to NPP 2024 Election Loss: "I Would Never Have Conceded"

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
3 min read
  • Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful for the NPP, has stirred controversy by stating he would never have conceded defeat in the 2024 elections
  • Agyapong, during a tour of the Savannah Region, suggested a more combative approach to contesting election results
  • The NPP's flagbearer race is heating up, with five candidates, including Agyapong and Bawumia, vying for the presidential nomination

A flagbearer hopeful of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has sparked controversy with his recent comments on the party's loss in the 2024 elections.

Speaking to NPP delegates during a tour of the Savannah Region, Kennedy Agyapong asserted that he would never have conceded defeat in the elections.

Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP flagbearer race, 2024 election, flagbearer hopeful
Kennedy Agyapong criticises Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for conceding defeat in the 2024 election. Photo credit: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong & Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.
Source: Facebook

The flagbearer aspirant, who is a former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, hinted at a more combative approach if he were the NPP's presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

Bawumia's early concession criticised by Kennedy

During the December 7, 2024, election, the NPP's presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, graciously conceded defeat even before the Electoral Commissioner declared the final results.

This noble and democratic action taken by Dr Bawumia, Ghana's immediate former Vice President, seemed not to have gone down well with some elements within the NPP, including Kennedy Agyapong.

The former Assin Central MP said he would have delayed accepting defeat until the last ballot was counted.

"If I were the NPP's 2024 presidential candidate, I would never have conceded defeat until the very last ballot in the very last constituency was counted," he said.

It's unclear what Kennedy Agyapong sought to achieve with these assertions, although his comments suggest a divergence in approach between him and Dr Bawumia.

Read the post below:

The NPP flagbearer race heats up

The NPP flagbearer race is heating up with all the aspirants touring across the country to sell their message.

The presidential primary, slated for Saturday, January 31, 2026, will be contested by five aspirants.

The candidates, as they appear on the ballot, are:

  • Kennedy Agyapong
  • Dr Bryan Acheampong
  • Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
  • Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum
  • Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Although there are five aspirants vying for the NPP's flagbearer position, Kennedy Agyapong and the former Vice President are the main contenders.
The duo faced off earlier in November 2023, but Dr Bawumia emerged victorious, winning the election by over 60 per cent.

While Kennedy Agyapong is in the Savannah Region campaigning to delegates, Dr Bawumia has also taken his tour to the Sene West Constituency in the Bono East Region of Ghana.

Adwoa Safo, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP flagbearer race, Kwesi Pratt Jnr
Adwoa Safo denies ditching Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for Kennedy Agyapong in the NPP flagbearer race. Photo credit: UGC.
Source: Facebook

Adwoa Safo Denies Ditching Bawumia for Kennedy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya and Minister for Gender, Children and Social ProtectionSarah Adwoa Safo denied claims that she has shifted her support from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to Kennedy Agyapong in the NPP flagbearer race.

She described the report by The Insight Newspaper as misleading and demanded a full retraction and apology.

The former Dome-Kwabenya MP reaffirmed her support for Bawumia ahead of the 2028 elections, citing his competence and leadership.

Source: YEN.com.gh

