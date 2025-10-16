A video sparked a debate about the placement of an ice cream stand at Kotoka International Airport's Terminal 3

A video circulating on social media has ignited a discussion about the placement of an ice cream stand in the arrivals section of Kotoka International Airport's Terminal 3.

In the video spotted by YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian man decided to raise questions about the airport's management decisions and the appropriateness of commercial allocations within the aforementioned terminal.

Complains about ice cream stand at KIA

The citizen expressed his confusion over the presence of the ice cream stand supposedly allocated to a Ghanaian. The individual went on to question the rationale behind such a placement.

According to him, he doesn't get the idea of selling out Ghanaian-made ice cream to some countries that are masters in such craft.

He questioned:

"Are we expecting travelers from the world-class ice cream to buy one right on arrival?"

The arrivals hall of Terminal 3 is a critical area where passengers first encounter the airport's environment after their distant journey. It is typically equipped with customer service desks, baggage claim areas, and other essential services.

However, it was a surprise for the Ghanaian as he filmed the moment he came across the space allocated for the ice cream vendor.

"I hope it is not permanent. I really hope so, because this is very funny," he said.

Reactions to ice cream stand at KIA

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@KSnetne said:

"He’s got a point. Some of these placements make you wonder if there’s any strategic thinking behind them. The arrivals hall should project class and efficiency, not confusion and clutter. KIA needs to protect its image as a world-class airport."

@cyril_klevs commented:

"Masa gerrout, there is nothing wrong with the ice cream stand there. There are convenient stores and ice cream stands in most airports. Why we dey talk plenty like that?"

@JakeAbednego stated:

"What kind of bogus and nation wrecking thought is this? If the person’s reason is that, people would not eat the ice cream cos they had better ice cream where they came from, then we must as well remove everything including chairs, bulbs cos they apparently have better ones too."

Source: YEN.com.gh