A video of a branded pragya tricycle with the Ghana Police Service insignia trended online, sparking mixed reactions

The tricycle, reportedly repurposed for the Community Policing Unit, was painted in the Ghana Police Service’s distinctive blue colour

While some Ghanaians applauded the initiative, others expressed concerns about the safety and adequacy of the tricycle

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Police Service has sparked mixed reactions after a video of a branded pragya with the Ghana Police Service insignia trended online.

A Ghanaian Police officer causes mixed reactions as he rides a branded pragya on the street. Photo credit: EDHUB. Image source: X

Source: Twitter

According to some reports, the tricycle was repurposed for the Community Policing Unit (CPU).

Ghana Police pragya spotted on the street

Confirming the rumour that the Ghanaian government had provided pragya tricycles to the police force, a video showed a police officer using the branded commercial transportation.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the tricycle was painted in the distinctive blue colour associated with the police service, with "COMMUNITY POLICE" prominently displayed on the front and sides.

This comes after the Ghanaian government banned the use of pragya for commercial purposes.

The Ghanaian government imposed the strict measures due to issues such as safety, unregulated operations, and traffic congestion.

At the time of writing this report, the Ghana Police Service has yet to release a statement on the video. However, many Ghanaians have expressed mixed reactions to the initiative.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to viral police pragya video

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X.

Some applauded the innovative approach; others raised concerns about the adequacy of the tricycles for all policing tasks, especially in terms of safety and capacity.

Some of the comments are below.

@OwoaheneCastro stated:

"Dampare would not subscribe to this; his vision for the Ghana Police was top-notch. It’s unfortunate that Ghanaians hate people who do the right thing; we adore wickedness and hate kindness. It’s in our DNA."

@lfckofislay wrote:

"While Dubai police dey use Lambo, we dey use Keke."

@badmanforex commented:

"Ah, masa if the thief dey use wheelbarrow sef them no go catch am."

@Hammond_Mich said:

"I’m confused, something we're trying so hard to get off our street, and the Ghana Police are starting to use it? One step forward, three steps back."

@Oben_2020 commented:

"They’ve just legitimised a very hazardous vehicle — the Ghana Police tricycle. Only in this country do we formalise chaos."

@konkoband wrote:

"So dem go take chase who? This de3 slow charle. We get money for thyns wey enoe dey need. Police Service wey dem dey guide we nu see what we dey put dem on? Yawa kraaaa kai."

A Ghanaian groom and bride storm their wedding grounds in a pragya convoy. Photo credit: @kinglouis_shots. Image source: TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian couple storms wedding in pragya convoy

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian couple made a dramatic entrance at their traditional wedding, leaving guests in hysterics.

The groom and his bride arrived in a convoy of tricycles that escorted them to the venue.

The choice of tricycles as their wedding vehicle seemed intentional, reflecting the couple’s adventurous and fun-loving nature. A viral video of the entrance captivated viewers, leaving them in awe of the unique and memorable moment.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh