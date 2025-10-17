A Nigerian man living in Ghana trended after highlighting the difference in electricity between the countries

He claimed he had not seen an ice block in over eight years in Nigeria due to the country's power supply

He lauded Ghana and credited President John Mahama while calling out his country for 'failed leadership'

A Nigerian man based in Ghana has sparked reactions after he slammed his nation for its issues with supplying electricity.

A Nigerian man living in Ghana praises the country’s constant electricity supply compared to the issues in his homeland. Photo credit: Moonlord.Family (TikTok)

Taking to his TikTok page, the young Nigerian man with the username @moonlord.family claimed that ever since he was in Nigeria, he had not seen a simple, everyday item: an ice block.

According to him, before he relocated to Ghana, while in his country, it had been years since he had electricity, making it more difficult for him to set his eyes on frozen items.

Nigerian man in Ghana discusses electricity supply

He claimed that he had not seen an ice block in Nigeria for over eight years, since he was in Junior High School, also known as primary school in his home country, remarking:

"God, look at this ice block. For over seven years in Nigeria, I haven't seen an ice block because there's no electricity. Ice block, guy! Nigerians, this is an ice block!"

The sight of something so common in Ghana filled him with joy, reminding him of the simple pleasure of putting ice on his head to cool down on a hot day.

"The last time I saw an ice block in Nigeria was more than eight years ago. Not until I came to Ghana did I see an ice block again.

"You know that feeling when you're just passing by and you can take an ice block like this and put it on your head? Put it on like this to cool you down... to make things cool for you a little."

The man went on to heap praises on Ghana's leadership, specifically mentioning President John Dramani Mahama, for providing 24-hours lights.

He sarcastically stated that everyone is complaining about the constant power, a clever way of highlighting its abundance.

Nigeria's ice block jab stirs reactions online

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Bisay said:

"Are you guys serious? Because even sachet water are mostly block."

CHIEF questioned:

"Akoa Wei paa. Are you serious about what you’re saying? 😂😂😂"

AKWABA commented:

"I truly believe Nigeria is not a country; it’s an experiment project that has gone wrong, very wrong. Nigeria should be divided into three to save themselves."

Bismark wrote:

"God Bless you too bro for promoting Ghana."

Vaulence commented:

"Una dey believe the ozour."

A US-based lady shares her experience in both Ghanaian and Nigerian airports. Photo credit: Auntydedei. Image source: X

Lady shares experience at Ghanaian, Nigerian airports

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that an American woman stirred reactions online after sharing her experience visiting Nigeria and Ghana.

The Black woman claimed she had initially assumed the two West African countries were similar, but she was surprised by the contrasts.

However, when she visited both nations, she described her time at Nigerian airports as frustrating, while in Ghana, she was welcomed more.

