A dead body of an unknown man has been found in one of the classrooms at the Galilea M/A 1 Junior High School in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

According to a report by Citi News, the unidentified body was discovered by students who arrived for school on Tuesday, October 6, 2025.

This prompted teachers to immediately call the police and suspend classes for the day.

The Weija Police quickly arrived at the scene to secure the area and begin investigations.

According to one of the teachers, the remains of the yet-to-be-identified man were found in one of the classrooms in the early morning.

The police have since conveyed the body to the Police Hospital morgue in Accra for an autopsy.

The cause of death and how the individual ended up in the classroom are yet to be determined by the police through their investigations.

Authorities have not released any official statements regarding the incident, but investigations are ongoing, according to the Citi News report.

Two unidentified dead bodies found in Apowa

In a related development, two unidentified dead bodies were found in Apowa, in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region. Both corpses, males, are reportedly not natives of the area.

One of the dead bodies, covered with leaves and rubbish, was found close to the Roman Catholic Church, with blood stains leading from a nearby dump site.

The body emitted an unpleasant stench, which drew the attention of passersby.

The Assemblyman, Pastor Elvis Yeboah, told YEN.com.gh that the dead body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, had been dragged and dumped in the area for several days, based on the odour that hit residents who used the path.

“From what I gathered, the body has been here for about five days. The deceased was struck with two blocks that were found close to the dumping site before being dragged to a location where it was discovered,” he said.

He added that the body, which was seen only in boxer shorts in the early hours of Friday, September 12, 2025, had parts missing, the tongue and eyes were removed, and a portion of the head close to the right ear was opened.

Watch the video below:

Reactions after dead body discovered in classroom

Ghanaians on social media, who chanced upon the Citi News report, flocked to the comment section to share their views.

Below are some of the comments:

@Seth Acquah said:

"The students in that class need psychological support. The class must not be used for some time."

@Richard Fiati also said:

"This highlights some of the issues in our schools. Schools are used by people in the community in the night for nefarious activities. This should open the eyes of our leaders."

@David Narh commented:

"Eiiiiiiiiiii, like seriously hope is not a student ooooo."

