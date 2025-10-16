The United States has advised foreign travellers ahead of the 2026 World Cup

The statement urged prospective World Cup game attendees to begin their visa applications early

The US also pledged that its consular officers around the world would ensure efficient and effective visa processing

The United States has issued a statement to foreign travellers desirous of travelling to the country ahead of the 2026 World Cup tournament.

The statement, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of the US Department of State, first informed prospective US travellers that tickets to attend the games are now on sale.

It then advised foreign travellers planning to visit the US to begin their visa applications early.

The statement concluded by assuring individuals from across the world who are eager to travel to the US for the tournament that the various US embassies would ensure the smooth visa processing.

“Tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup go on sale this week! President Donald J. Trump already has his ticket for next summer’s matches when the United States co-hosts with Canada and Mexico. As foreign travelers plan their visit to the U.S., we encourage those who need a U.S. visa to apply NOW. Our embassies and consulates are working diligently to ensure an efficient, smooth, and effective visa process that protects America’s security.”

Ghana will be one of the countries participating in the tournament after securing qualification.



The United States is one of three countries hosting the 2026 World Cup.

At the time of writing this report, the post had generated over 2,000 likes and 200 comments.



Below is the post from the US Department of State

Reactions to the call for early US Visa applications

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post shared their views on the message from the US Department of State:

Ifeanyichukwu Ifepe reacted:

“It will be better if you tell us the new requirements for a tourist visa.”

Mike Redmond replied:

“Tourism is down 40% to the States from overseas. Between the World Cup and the Olympics in 2028, we’ll see how bad our policies really are. We live in a global economy and have managed to alienate many of our close allies. This will affect us in many ways, especially countries that have pledged investment in the US backing out (e.g., Korea after the raid in GA).”

Luis Hernandez wrote:

“He probably thinks the World Cup is a mega-sized beverage cup McDonald’s is selling that he can fill with Diet Coke while eating their artery-clogging ‘hamberders.’”

Alan Smiley added:

“ICE will be at the games checking everyone’s documents. People should just stay home and watch on TV instead of traveling to the US.”





US reverses visa restrictions on Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, officially announced that US visa restrictions imposed on Ghana by the US have been reversed.

The Minister stated that Ghanaian nationals can now apply for five-year multiple-entry visas.

This comes after the US earlier limited several countries, including Ghana, to single-entry visas valid for three months.

