Twene Jonas, in a video, maintained confidence in his immigration status amid ongoing deportations in the US

The social commentator claimed that immigration officials could not get him because he was cruising in town with an expensive car

Twene Jonas narrated how a legal citizen was mistakenly taken by immigration officials for his lifestyle

Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has expressed confidence in remaining in the US amid the ongoing mass illegal immigration crackdown in the country.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the social commentator, who was driving his BMW M Competition SUV, claimed that immigration officials could not come after him because he was cruising in town with an expensive luxurious car.

Twene Jonas claimed that the immigration officials barely suspect individuals cruising in expensive cars like his own, which he alleged cost $1 million of being illegal migrants in the US.

He claimed that the authorities have a hard time believing that wealthy individuals in the US would qualify as illegal immigrants, who should be deported.

The social commentator noted that an individual, who was born in the US and is a legal citizen, was mistakenly taken by the immigration authorities as part of the mass deportation initiative because of his lifestyle, which he compared to that of an illegal migrant in the US.

Following President Donald Trump's inauguration and return to the White House on January 20, 2025, illegal immigration has come under the microscope.

The new president has followed through with his campaign promise of launching a mass deportation program to remove illegal immigrants from the US, with many foreign nationals being returned to their home countries.

The ongoing mass deportation has stoked fear among several Ghanaians, including Twene Jonas, who has expressed serious concerns and detailed some stories of people who have been caught in the crosshairs of the initiative.

The social commentator recently stepped out in public for the first time after staying indoors to avoid any potential trouble with the authorities, despite claiming to be a legal citizen.

Twene Jonas also slammed Ghanaians for allegedly filing a petition to immigration authorities amid ongoing mass deportations under President Donald Trump's administration in the US.

He claimed that he received information that officials from Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had visited his old residence to search for him after some Ghanaians who wanted him to be deported, sent a lengthy letter to the agencies.

Watch the video below:

Twene Jonas' deportation claims stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Lamar Gangster commented:

"No one is greater than the almighty Twene Jonas 😂."

user121181486579 said:

"Allah is there. You will come back to Ghana."

ALLAH ALONE commented:

"But you said the car doesn't belong to you."

Derrick Dannar said:

"I like this man🥰."

TikToker hides in bush from immigration officials

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Prophakwa hid in a bush from immigration officials amid mass deportations in the US.

The social media content creator noted that he had relocated to a small village to avoid an encounter with the immigration officers.

Prophakwa advised other Ghanaians to follow in his footsteps to save themselves from being deported.

