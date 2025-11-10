A tenant in Ghana filmed the moment a landlord allegedly removed part of the roof to force eviction over unpaid rent

Ghanaians reacted online, with some supporting the landlord’s actions while others criticised the extreme measure

The tenant planned to take the landlord to court, using the video as evidence of the mistreatment

A tenant in a remote area of Ghana has sparked reactions after sharing an act of ill will by his landlord at his apartment.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the tenant arrived at his apartment only to find that his landlord had allegedly removed part of his roof.

He filmed the section where half of the roof was removed, allowing rain and direct sunlight to enter the house freely.

According to him, his landlord took such an action in an attempt to evict him for failing to pay his overdue rent. The tenant also stated that he planned to use the video as evidence and would take the landlord to court.

Ghanaian landlord issues warning to tenants

In a similar report, a Ghanaian landlord issued a stern warning to all his tenants, instructing them to refrain from protesting against the rising cost of rent in the country.

According to him, he heard about a planned demonstration by tenants in the street to protest against landlords.

He justified his stance by angrily asking whether the Rent Control Department (RCD) had financed the construction of his buildings by purchasing the materials used in the construction.

His statement was taken to mean that the department had no right to dictate his rental prices.

The landlord sarcastically advised the tenants to direct their protests to the Rent Control authorities and ask them to build houses for them instead.

Reactions to tenant's outcry on roof removal

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Violent_Still said:

"Never joke with these trenches landlords."

@Mr_Momoni wrote:

"That’s extreme. Eviction shouldn’t come with DIY demolition. Hope the tenant gets some proper legal help."

@ThatDodowaBoy commented:

"Instead of paying the rent, you are looking for evidence. Lol."

@sialaidat said:

"You don’t pay rent and you get mouth. Nonsense. He for take the whole roof and the gate sef."

@roylenon7 commented:

"Chaley building not easy oo. You for pay your rent, bruh."

@Greatphilan wrote:

"If your rent is overdue, then you better move out of the house. Landlord needs money."

Apartment break-in: Rent control warns landlords

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu, Head of Public and Senior Rent Officer at Ghana's Rent Department, emphasised the legal process landlords must follow when tenants abandon rental properties.

He warned landlords against taking matters into their own hands by breaking into apartments and re-letting them, as it is illegal and could result in compensation for lost property.

Kporsu outlined the "abscondant process," which includes reporting the abandonment to the Rent Control Department or local magistrate, followed by a 14-day notice on the premises.

