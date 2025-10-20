A Chinese man amazed attendees at ShattaFest 2025 by singing Shatta Wale's hit song word for word

The 41-year-old musician celebrated his birthday with a free concert held at the Black Star Square

Netizens reacted excitedly to the Chinese man’s performance, with many praising his dedication

A Chinese man surprised many with his excitement and performance while at the recently concluded 2025 ShattaFest.

A Chinese fan sings one of Shatta Wale's hit songs word for word at ShattaFest 2025. Photo credit: NayGH (X).

During a street interview, the Chinese man in Ghana shared his experience with a powerful performance of a song by dancehall artist Shatta Wale.

The 41-year-old musician marked his birthday with a concert at the Black Star Square on October 18, 2025.

The free event, dubbed 'ShattaFest 2025 x Shattanbration: The King Calls', saw a lineup of famous singers and celebrities from all over the world.

Some of the artists in attendance were Wendy Shay, Medikal, Tinny, JZyNo, Jupitar, and Empress Gifty.

Others included Kwame Yogot, Captain, Rashid Metal, Togyal Renner, Mandem Yopic, and Chuku Lion.

Nigerian influencers like Peller and Big Jiggy were also spotted at the concert.

Chinese man sings Shatta Wale's song offhand

The Chinese man at the concert happened to be a diehard fan of the singer.

He had on a cap with 'SHATTA' emblazoned on it and with a badge featuring the Shatta Movement logo.

With enthusiasm, he sang Shatta Wale's 2015 song, Shatta Movement, word-for-word.

He could not hold in his excitement and joy for the great opportunity to attend the concert.

Watch the trending video below:

Reactions to Chinese man singing at ShattaFest

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the moment on social media. Some of the comments are below.

@de_graft1 said:

"Shatta for take am go see Dr Louisa Satekla. Most SM fans need the Queen of Bhim’s service."

@analystPrince wrote:

"He has fans across the world chale."

@processor_911 commented:

"This guy go cash out big time if Shatta sees this."

@iAmRegend_Tv said:

"Man wan use Shatta wale find transport go back home. Make una help am."

@GabbySirh said:

"Hand for touch this guy if he no dey pronounce de real lyrics."

@SammieLoftus commented:

"We get Chinese Ambassador, Chinese Lawyer; now Chinese Shatta Wale. I wonder what’s next."

@Oelynn2 wrote:

"A Chinese man sings Shatta wale song. Congratulations @shattawalegh. That is a big win for the whole Ghana music industry. What a big achievement."

@EdNiiTagoeJnr commented:

"Full integration. This is how most people would be fooled into thinking they’re (foreigners) one of us and gradually they’ll take over."

Gray, an American man at ShattaFest 2025, loses his phone, money, and other items at the free live event. Photo credit: @exhubgh9 & Shatta Wale

American white man robbed at ShattaFest 2025

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that a white man reportedly lost his phone, money, and other items he was carrying at ShattaFest 2025.

In a video, the man claimed that he had lost his iPhone 16, cash of about GH₵8,000 and his wallet, which contained all his credit cards.

However, the American man, who works at the US Embassy, was hopeful that he could retrieve the items since he had a tracker in his wallet.

