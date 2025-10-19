Ghanaian dancehall artist, Shatta Wale, held the 2025 ShattaFest at the Indepence Square in celebration of his birthday

Several people attended the free event and an American man lost his phone, money and other items he was carrying

Social media users who watched the American man share his frustration commented on the video

An American man who attended Shatta Wale's birthday bash at the Independence Square in Accra lost his belongings at the event.

The white man who gave his name as Greg said he works with the American Embassy and would lodge a formal complaint at the Embassy on Monday, October 20, 2025.

In a video on X, Gray said he came for the ShattaFest with his girlfriend to come enjoy the songs of Shatta Wale and other Ghanaian artists who were scheduled to perform.

Gray said he lost his iPhone 16, cash of about G₵C8000 and his wallet which contained all his credit cards.

The unhappy white man said he was no longer enjoying the show after he lost such important items.

However, he was hopeful he'd retrieve the items since he has a tracker on his phone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to white man's lost items

YEN.com.gh collated some comments to the video shared by @exhubgh9.

Many called on Shatta Wale to help the White man find his missing items or at least give him another phone as compensation.

Read the comments below:

@TubabaAustineGH said:

“That be e ticket price. Free no mean say free for all. Your thing lost aaa take am say your ticket price be that.”

@KDarklove said:

“This guy Dey work for the embassy we die 🥹🥹No visa for Ghanaians for the next 10 years 😂😂😂😂.”

@pop1702605 wrote:

“In Europe and America don’t people lose their phones even in broad day light by snatchers, so what’s the big deal here.”

@Longlife26 said:

“@shattawalegh we know you can do this. Please help this fan of yours who came to your birthday get his stuff back if not for the money. Those credit cards may mean a lot to him. Thank you boss.”

@henrybram23 wrote:

“@shattawalegh please show this guy love he comot from us come please Shatta.”

@Bra_Baffour said:

“The boys who stole from him better return the items. This is someone who is on an international assignment and on a diplomatic passport. They’ll track the thief down easily. This habit won’t help us. It only tarnishes our image.”

@Bra_Baffour wrote:

“I know this gentleman. He normally comes to a particular pub every Saturday but didn’t see him there yesterday. You guys better return his items to him.”

@jorge_kwabena said:

“Eeeeeiiii.... Make the person return his credit card and the phone oooo because we just qualified for the world cup 2026. Else them go take anger bounce us all 😭😂😂💔.”

Source: YEN.com.gh