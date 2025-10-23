US-based musician Barbee has narrated an alleged robbery incident that took place at Shatta Wale's ShattaFest

In a video, the singer got emotional as she spoke about the injuries from the incident and the items that were stolen

Barbee also complained about the alleged failure of security, event staff, and Shatta Wale to intervene in the matter

US-based Nigerian-Jamaican singer Faith J. Eselebor, popularly known as Barbee, has narrated an alleged robbery incident that ensued at Shatta Wale's recent ShattaFest concert.

On Saturday, October 18, the Black Stars Square in Accra was packed to full capacity as Shatta Wale held the 2025 edition of ShattaFest in partnership with Mobile Money Limited and TGMA event organisers, Charterhouse and Shaxi.

The event was also held as part of the dancehall musician's 41st birthday celebration.

Top Ghanaian artists, including Sarkodie, Medikal, Wendy Shay, Samini, Darkovibes, and many others, graced the stage at the event to thrill the thousands of fans with electrifying performances.

The large crowd turnout at the event, which was free at the gate, created security issues, with videos showing security personnel struggling to control them at the entrance.

Barbee details alleged robbery incident at Shattafest

Days after ShattaFest concluded, Barbee shared her terrifying experience from the star-studded event.

In a video shared on her official TikTok page, the reggae pop singer, who attended the event while in Ghana to promote her new music project, broke down in tears as she stated that she and her neighbours were physically assaulted by some unidentified individuals.

She said:

"Recently, I attended Shatta Wale's Birthday Bash 2025 with two of my neighbours. It was supposed to be a joyful night celebrating music, unity, and community. Instead, I was attacked, robbed, and left feeling completely unprotected and violated."

Barbee noted that the alleged incident occurred when the security led them through the large crowd while trying to guide them to the VIP section at the event.

She claimed that the individuals allegedly surrounded her and her neighbours and robbed them of valuable items, including her passport, money, and mobile phones.

The musician stated that she ended up with some physical injuries following the traumatic incident at Shatta Wale's concert.

She said:

"When we arrived at the venue, we politely asked to be guided to the VIP section. Instead, security led us through a dense crowd, and that is when chaos broke out. Out of nowhere, a group of people surrounded and attacked us.

"We were punched, shoved, and robbed. My passport was stolen, Greg lost $800, and our phones were taken. I was left with a swollen, bruised face and a deep sense of fear and betrayal," she narrated.

Singer Barbee claimed that the event staff and security failed to intervene in the unfortunate incident, and she and her associates were subjected to mockery by other partygoers.

She claimed that she was told that Shatta Wale had been informed about the robbery incident and would help them recover the stolen items, but nothing had been done yet.

The singer also complained about the false reportage from some bloggers about her traumatic experience at ShattaFest.

The video of Barbee speaking about the alleged robbery incident at ShattaFest is below:

Barbee's alleged ShattaFest experience stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kelly__afterlife commented:

"Shatta, you have to talk about these type of things happening at your shows. Oh why?"

Bonsumarina said:

"I told a guy to announce it so the person can bring their passports back. What pains me is that she was disappointed in Ghana and they were talking a lot. Please let us help them."

Narh3804 wrote:

"Sorry for the inconvenience but avoid free shows when you are in Ghana."

Chinese man sings Shatta Wale's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Chinese man went viral after singing a Shatta Wale song at the 2025 ShattaFest concert.

In the video, the man passionately sang the correct lyrics and shared excitement at being part of the attendees at the event.

The video of the Chinese man singing Shatta Wale's song gained massive traction on social media, with netizens impressed.



