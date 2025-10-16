Shatta Wale has extended a special invitation to Benjamin Asare, ahead of his highly anticipated birthday celebration

The event, dubbed Shatta Fest , is set to take place on Saturday, October 18, at the iconic Black Stars Square in Accra

Asare has often been described by many as the unofficial ambassador of the Shatta Movement

Ghanaian dancehall heavyweight Shatta Wale has extended a personal invitation to Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to join his 41st birthday celebration.

The award-winning musician, known for his vibrant energy and strong connection with fans, will mark the occasion with a grand event at the Black Stars Square on Saturday, October 18.

Shatta Wale invites Benjamin Asare ahead of his 41st birthday bash on October 18, 2025.

Asare invited to Shatta Wale's birthday bash

Ahead of the big day, Shatta Wale’s manager, Sammy Flex, took to social media with an urgent appeal to locate the Hearts of Oak shot-stopper. His post quickly caught attention across various platforms.

“Very urgent, please! Good morning Shatta Movement Empire,” Sammy Flex wrote on X.

“Someone should help me contact Benjamin Asare, Ghana Black Stars goalkeeper. Shatta Wale wants him to grace his birthday event on Saturday at the Independence Square.”

See the post inviting Benjamin Asare:

The message quickly went viral, sparking excitement among fans of both Shatta Wale and the Black Stars No.1 goalkeeper. Many took to social media to express their anticipation.

@mharkhisio commented:

"He has a game to play this weekend."

@Ayam_Bornbless1 added:

"Things we love to see."

@KabuteyOsah wrote:

"We Dey Celebrate."

@DollarCheque summed it up:

"Sharp. The movement rewards loyalty."

Despite the buzz, Asare’s attendance remains uncertain. The 33-year-old, who recently played a pivotal role in helping Ghana qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is expected to return to action with Hearts of Oak over the weekend.

Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, plays his club football with capital-based side Hearts of Oak.

His side travels to the Bono Region to face Berekum Chelsea in a league fixture scheduled for Sunday, October 19, as cited by Flashscore.

With the team set to depart Accra on Friday, October 17, it seems unlikely that Asare will make it to the Black Stars Square celebration. Yet, his connection to the Shatta Movement continues to warm hearts.

Ben Asare's love for Shatta Wale

Asare has never hidden his admiration for the dancehall star. He frequently flashes the SM signature gesture after his team scores and even paid tribute to Shatta Wale through a new hairstyle inspired by the musician.

Watch Asare's Shatta-inspired haircut:

"I am a big fan of Shatta Wale, and he inspires me a lot to keep a clean sheet for the Black Stars," he said in a recent interview, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

As anticipation builds, Shatta Wale’s upcoming “Shatta Fest” is shaping up to be one of the biggest entertainment spectacles of the year, and whether Asare shows up or not, his bond with the African Dancehall King remains one of the most wholesome fan-celebrity connections in Ghana today.

Asare converts Ghana teammates to SM camp

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare seems to have converted some of his Black Stars teammates into Shatta Wale fans.

A viral video showed Asare vibing to Shatta Wale’s Mahama Paper alongside teammates Antoine Semenyo, Alexander Djiku, Jerome Opoku, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, and Gideon Mensah.

