King Promise engaged Nigerian streamer Peller in a debate over Ghana's and Lagos's size and population

The singer claimed Lagos was larger and more populated than Ghana, citing inaccurate figures

Netizens corrected his statistics, noting that Ghana is geographically bigger, with a population of over 35 million

Well-known Ghanaian singer King Promise has stirred reactions online after he engaged in a heated conversation with popular Nigerian streamer Peller about the size and population of Ghana and Lagos, Nigeria.

Ghanaian singer, King Promise stirs reactions with his claims that Lagos, Nigeria is bigger than Ghana.

Right after the well-embraced 2025 ShattaFest, the Ghanaian singer decided to 'educate' the 20-year-old streamer, Peller, about how large the Nigerian city is compared to Ghana.

According to King Promise, whose real name is Gregory Bortey Promise Newman, Lagos State, Nigeria is geographically larger than the entire country of Ghana.

He further emphasised the population difference, claiming that Ghana has a population of 24 million people, while Nigeria has a population of about 300 million.

He concluded by saying a direct comparison is not fair due to these significant differences in size and population.

In his words:

"The whole of Ghana is not bigger than Lagos. Lagos is bigger than the whole of Ghana. And it’s not even the capital of Nigeria. So if you are doing numbers-wise, it's not even fair. Because Lagos done big pass Ghana. Ghana is 24 million people, Nigeria is what, 300 million people. Numbers no dey work."

As the singer said this, Peller was caught by surprise and was wowed by the statistics the singer gave.

Watch the video below:

While it is easy to understand where King Promise was coming from, his statistics were significantly off.

According to Census.gov, Ghana has a population of 35.3 million people, while Nigeria has a population of 242.8 million people. Lagos, with 17.2 million people.

In terms of landmass, Ghana is approximately 238,533 square kilometres, while Lagos is approximately 1,172 square kilometres.

Reactions to King Promise's Ghana-Nigeria population comparison

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@GHDeservesBest claimed:

"@IamKingPromise. Lagos isn’t bigger than Ghana instead, it is more populated than Ghana. Ghana’s population is about 34 m, whereas Lagos is over 70m."

@Protocore37 said:

"Lagos isn’t bigger than Ghana geographically, it’s more populated than Ghana, I mean Lagos population is more than that of the whole Ghana."

@KwameFreeman7 wrote:

"Lagos rather has a higher population density compared to Ghana. In terms of land size, Ghana is larger."

@Casparr01 commented:

"Somebody tell King Promise that population size and land size are different; we don't determine the size of a place by its population."

A US-based lady shares her experience in both Ghanaian and Nigerian airports.

