Kennedy Agyapong is trending after a heartwarming incident during his campaign trail went viral

This comes after he met Ghana's Tallest Man, Sulemana Abdul Samed, and was seen interacting with him

Kennedy Agyapong is contesting to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party for the 2028 elections

It was a beautiful moment to behold when the former Assin Central Member of Parliament and presidential aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, came face-to-face with Ghana's tallest man, Sulemana Abdul Samed, alias Awauche.

A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @ganyobiniinoi1, showed Kennedy Agyapong, apparently on his campaign trail, when he came into contact with the young man who measures 7ft 4 inches.

Kennedy Agyapong showed his humble side when he shook hands with Sulemana Abdul Samed and was seen engaging in a conversation with him, after which he quickly took a seat.

However, it seems Sulemana Abdul Samed had a request and went to him once more to say something, to which Kennedy Agyapong nodded in agreement

Sulemana Abdul Samed's rise to fame

Sulemana Abdul Samed found instant fame after his photos went viral due to his height.

The young man, who lives in Gambaga in the North East Region of Ghana, mentioned in an interview with the BBC that due to his height, he lives with his brother and sells SIM credits for a living.



He is taller than most of the houses in his neighbourhood. It was then that he opened up about his medical condition, known as gigantism.

According to the young man, his life took an unexpected turn at the age of 22 when he noticed that he was increasingly becoming taller than most of his peers and family members.

He said that although his new feature made him stand out, it came with its own complications and also hindered his plans for the future.

"I was planning to go to driving school, but even when I shift the seat back, I can't hold the steering wheel. I can't stretch my legs because my knees will knock the wheel. I used to play football like every other young man; I was athletic, but now I cannot even walk short distances," he said in the video." he said in the video

Upon learning he was not the world's tallest man, a record held by 40-year-old Sultan Kösen of Turkey, with a height of 8ft 2.8in, Sulemana shared his optimism about breaking the record one day.

"I'm still growing taller. Who knows, maybe one day I may get to that height too. Every three or four months, I grow, If you haven't seen me for three or four months and you see me, you'd realise I have increased," he opined.

