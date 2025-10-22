Footage of Kennedy Agyapong's residence in his hometown, Assin Dompim, has surfaced on social media

The video showed the exterior of the wealthy politician and businessman's house and its features

The video of Kennedy Agyapong's lavish house in his hometown has triggered many social media reactions

Prominent Ghanaian politician and businessman Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has courted attention after a video of his residence in his hometown surfaced on social media.

For decades, the NPP flagbearer hopeful has maintained his spot as one of the wealthiest individuals in Ghana, having established multiple companies, including radio stations, which have yielded significant returns for him and his family.

Aside from his businesses, the former Member of Parliament for the Assin North constituency also owns numerous houses and cars in various communities across the country.

Kennedy Agyapong's residence in Assin Dompin surfaces

On Monday, October 21, 2025, NPP activist and TikTok personality Kofi Awortwi, popularly known as Alexander Channel, visited Kennedy Agyapong's house in his hometown, Assin Dompim, in the Assin North District of the Central Region.

In a video, he took a tour of the former MP's house and showed off the multiple palace-like buildings in the compound.

Inside the house, there was a water fountain and many trees and flowers planted to beautify the compound and provide proper ventilation for its inhabitants.

Kennedy Agyapong's residence also had a summer hut for the residents and visitors.

The video of Kennedy Agyapong's residence in his hometown is below:

Kennedy Agyapong meets Ghana's tallest man

Footage of Kennedy Agyapong's house in his hometown comes after he encountered the tallest man in Ghana, Sulemana Abdul Samed, popularly known as Awauche, while on the campaign trail.

In a video, the NPP flagbearer hopeful showed his humble side when he shook hands with the man and was seen engaging in a conversation with him, after which he quickly took a seat.

Later, Sulemana had a request and went to Kennedy Agyapong once more to say something, to which the presidential aspirant nodded in agreement.

The video of Kennedy Agyapong interacting with Ghana's tallest man, Sulemana Abdul Samed, during his campaign event is below:

Maame Gold flaunts her new mansion weeks after her dad's expensive funeral.

