Prophet Eric Ocloo Parsley has made a concerning prophetic declaration about President John Dramani Mahama

In a video, the prophet advised the president to seek spiritual guidance to uncover an ominous plot against him in 2026

Prophet Eric Ocloo Parsley's prophecy about President John Dramani Mahama has sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Ghanaian prophet Eric Ocloo Parsley has shared a concerning prophecy about President John Dramani Mahama.

Prophet Eric Ocloo Parsley prophesies doom for President John Mahama in 2026. Photo source: John Dramani Mahama, Prophet Eric O. Parsley

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, October 16, 2025, the prophet took to his official TikTok page to share a video of his recent church service with his congregation.

In the video, Prophet Parsley called on President John Dramani Mahama to consult another prophet for spiritual direction about the people in his inner circle.

The Head Pastor at the Harvest Chapel International claimed that he saw a vision where some of the president's closest associates betrayed him in 2026.

He said:

"If you are close to President Mahama, tell him to look for a prophet to grant him direction concerning the people around him. In 2026, his own people will betray him."

Prophet Parsley claimed that the president needed to seek spiritual advice to uncover the identity of the people who would allegedly plot against him.

He noted that President Mahama's encounter with another prophet would also help him reposition some individuals close to him to avert his doomed fate.

He said:

"2026 is not going to be a good year for the president because there is a cartel among his own people that will betray him. He should look for prophetic advice so that the people's name will be mentioned to him so that he will reposition the people around him."

Prophet Parsley stated that the president has been destined to make a significant contribution to the progress of Ghana, to which some of his people were opposed.

He claimed that he already knew the nefarious individuals and that he was not bothered about whether or not President Mahama would listen to him.

The prophet also claimed that there would also be a big surprise in the main opposition party, NPP's upcoming presidential primaries in January 2026.

The video of Prophet Ocloo Parsley sharing the prophecy about President John Dramani Mahama is below:

Reverend Christian Frimpong prophesies about NPP primaries

Prophet Eeric Ocloo Parsley's prophecy about President John Mahama comes after Reverend Christian Frimpong prophesied success for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the NPP's primaries in January 2026.

A Ghanaian Prophet says Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is destined to lead Ghana to a brighter future. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the former Vice President's campaign event in the Bono Region on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, the pastor claimed that the former NPP flagbearer's defeat in the 2024 election was part of a divine plan to prepare him for something greater.

The head pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Kwame Danso said that Dr Bawumia has been blessed with wisdom to oversee rapid development for the country.

Reverend Christian Frimpong also declared his support for the former Vice President's bid to secure the NPP flagbearer role and ascend to the presidency.

Prophet Parsley's prophecy about Mahama stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:



Pearlcity commented:

"Someone should kindly tell our president o please 🙏."



Bismark said:

"Just go straight and say President Mahama look for me to grant you advice to reposition your people. You are the one saying this so what prophet are you suggesting President Mahama should go and look for."

OT Bright wrote:

"I was so sad when I heard this prophecy this morning. Father, help our president. Ghana needs help. Reveal and uncover the wicked people and let them be cut off in Jesus' name 🙏🏾."



Unknown commented:

"Some prophet said the same thing already. He is not safe like that."

Prophet Roja shares prophecy about Gifty Oware-Mensah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja shared a prophecy concerning Gifty Oware-Mensah amid her legal woes.

In a video, the prophet claimed to have had a spiritual encounter with the embattled former Deputy Executive Director of the NSS.

Prophet Roja also called on Gifty Oware-Mensah's associates to inform her about his message and get her to contact him.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh