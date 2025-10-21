Latifa Teiya Fuseini, the best graduating student from the Ghana School of Law, expressed her willingness to represent Shatta Wale in court

During a live appearance, Fuseini opened up on her admiration for Shatta Wale, proudly declaring "SM for life"

Ghanaians online reacted positively to Fuseini's response, with many praising her intelligence and beauty

Latifa Teiya Fuseini Esq., the 2025 best graduating student from the Ghana School of Law, has captured the attention of both legal and entertainment observers after she expressed her willingness to represent Shatta Wale in court.

Latifa Teiya Fuseini expresses willingness to represent Shatta Wale in future court cases

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian scholar disclosed this during a live appearance on Joy Prime's lifestyle show "Changes," hosted by Doreen Avio.

During the show, Latifa Fuseini was discussing her aspirations and the future of her legal career when the conversation took an unexpected turn.

The 2025 Overall Best Graduating Student was asked which personality from the Ghanaian entertainment industry she would be most willing to represent legally.

Doreen Avio asked:

"Who would it be? We have so many artists, we have so many actors, we have so many entertainers. Who would you want? Like, who, if the person calls on you and says, 'Teiya, I want you to do this for me,' you would gladly and willingly be like, 'Why not?'"

She took a moment to think before she gave her final response — Dancehall artist Shatta Wale.

Fuseini's choice was met with enthusiastic applause from the studio audience.

When Doreen noted that her decision was likely because she is a fan, Latifa proudly confirmed her allegiance, declaring, "SM for life," a reference to Shatta Wale's dedicated fanbase, the "Shatta Movement."

Her response was a passionate endorsement of the artist, signalling her readiness to defend him in a court of law.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Latifa's love for Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the talk show on X. Some of the comments are below.

@GodasOnn said:

"When the stupid fans say Shatta Movement is only subscribed to by illiterates, I smile and skip."

@collinspablo45 wrote:

"Now the fools are saying all the SM fans are smokers only. Where are you? Mmoa."

@AL_AMIN5 said:

"1Don influence is in every sector ooo. 1Don is a national asset."

@ktizzleunited commented:

"@shattawalegh. 1don you get intelligent and beautiful Lawyer oo."

@hero_joe33531 wrote:

"We have now gotten a beautiful lawyer, too."

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh