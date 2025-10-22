A Ghanaian lady has left many inspired after she shared her experience working as a nurse in Saudi Arabia

She detailed the benefits of working as a health practitioner in the Gulf country, adding that her expectations for working there were met

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have praised the nurse for using her story to inspire others.

A Ghanaian nurse has gone viral after she opened up about her experience working in Saudi Arabia.



In a now-viral video, the middle-aged Ghanaian nurse, known on TikTok as @nurse_antwiwaa, first opened up about how her friends reacted when they first learned she had taken up a post as a nurse in Saudi Arabia.

She then indicated that her expectations for relocating to the Gulf country to continue her practice were met.

Nurse Antwiwaa then focused on the benefits of working as a nurse in Saudi Arabia, where she highlighted several advantages, including free accommodation, free healthcare, and free utilities, among others.

“Everything that I was promised I have been given, free accommodation, free food, no payment of utility bills, free healthcare, free uniforms, bed sheets, pillows, blankets, everything free of charge. The uniform is not limited to one; you can be given two or three, and when they are worn out, you can go for more. So everything I was preaching about, I have come, I have experienced, and everything is free and legit”, she said in the video.

The video has resurfaced at a time when some disgruntled nurses have called on the government to settle their 10 months of outstanding salaries.

A group calling itself the Coalition of Unpaid Nurses and Midwives recently picketed at the Ministry of Health, appealing to officials to settle their salaries.

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Akandoh, in a press conference on October 13, 2025, indicated that clearance has been given for over 6,000 nurses to be placed on the payroll, adding that efforts are being made to ensure every nurse owed a salary is paid.

Ghanaian nurse commended for detailing Saudi experience

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have commended the nurse for using her lived experience as a nurse in Saudi Arabia to inspire others.

Nurse Antwiwaa indicated:

“Once again, thank you, Her Excellency Janet Denteh, for showing me the way. I’ll forever be grateful.”

Ghanaian nurse relocates to Ireland

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse who relocated to Ireland had admitted that she had no plans of returning.

In an interview, the lady said she is paid based on her years of experience and the number of hours she works.

She indicated that her decision to remain in Ireland was the best one for her family as well.

