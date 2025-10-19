Nigerian politician has confirmed rumours that his wife Regina Daniels allegedly abuses her domestic staffs

The senator made this known after Regina Daniels accused him of allegedly abusing her in their marital home

Some social media users have commented Nigerian millionaire Ned Nwoko's viral video on Instagram

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nigerian politician and business mogul, Ned Nwoko, has broken his silence over allegations of domestic abuse made against him by his wife, popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

The business magnate exposed his young wife's bad habits on Instagram which has become the talk of the town.

Ned Nwoko Confirms Abuse: Senator Claims Regina Daniels Beats Staff Who Complain About Her Habits

Source: Instagram

Ned Nwoko talks about Regina Daniels bad habits

Ned Nwoko posted a video on his Instagram page to defend himself after Regina Daniels accused him of allegedly abusing and maltreating her. The well-respected politician shared his side of the story in a lengthy post dated October 19.

He claimed that he had never abused Regina and that she was the abusive and destructive one in the house.

In the post, which was accompanied by a video showing broken glass, damaged furniture, and the smashed windscreen of a Ferrari, he accused her of engaging in a bad lifestyle and violently attacking domestic staff. Nwoko added that the incident occurred after he had rushed one of their children to the hospital when she refused to take care of him.

"Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with bad medicine and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation program, or I fear for her life and safety. Now she has moved to a place where she will have unrestricted access to negative medicine."

"I have other wives, and none will ever accuse me of violence. Regina is the violent one here, slapping and hitting 3 staff in the past 48 hours and destroying property, including cars and windows, for no just cause. The truth is, I have set a clear condition for her to accept rehab in Asokoro or outside Nigeria especially Jordan where she will not have access to it."

"A clear headed regina would have taken moon to the hospital but instead she even threatened to unalive our resident nurse(for exposing her abuse). While I took Moon to the hospital, a scene of chaos unfolded at home, orchestrated by Sammy, Regina’s main supplier. Another known supplier of negative medicine to Regina is the tiny evil devil called Ann."

The Instagram video is below:

Regina Daniels accuses Ned Nwoko of abuse

Regina Daniels has accused her millionaire husband of domestic abuse in a viral video, which has generated controversy on Instagram.

The famous actress was visibly upset and in tears, claiming she was being mistreated in her marital home.

In the clip, she was seen packing her bags, signaling a desire to leave their shared residence.

"In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing… Not again, I can’t stand the violence; it’s too much," she was heard stating.

Her elder brother, Sammy West, also stepped in, accusing Ned of sending thugs and assaulting his sister.

"You’re lucky that after you beat my sister again, smashing her head against the wall, you ran and sent thugs."

The Instagram video of Regina Daniels lamenting about her marital issues is below:

5 photos of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko trend online

Source: YEN.com.gh