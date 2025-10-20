A Black American is trending after sharing her ordeal working with Ghanaian cleaners

She complains bitterly in a video of people trying to dupe her due to her American accent

She complains of Ghanaians' regular use of rain as an excuse to miss work

A video circulating online shows an American woman living in East Legon, Ghana, who is looking for a cleaner.

The woman, whose name is currently unknown, explicitly explained her requirements and what she will no longer tolerate from domestic workers in Ghana.

"I'm looking for a cleaner in East Legon. So you guys definitely responded to that post. But let me tell you what the requirements are. The requirements are that you must have already been a cleaner before. Like you already have the experience from working in residential or commercial. I don't want somebody who has never been a cleaner before," she said.

"You have to be punctual. If we meet at 8 a.m., you must be here before 8 a.m. or at 8 a.m."

"You must have good work ethics. You can't call me in the morning saying you can't come because of the rain, which is popular here in Ghana," she added.

Below is the video of the American lady in search of a cleaner.

Claiming to be a Ghanaian, she explained that she will only pay the local Ghana cedis, not in dollars, as others may assume.

In the video, she explained that due to her accent, many try to dupe her into paying more than what it is supposed to be. Thus, she will only settle for a reasonable price for the cleaner.

"You must be reasonable. Ask for a reasonable salary."

"Just because I have this American accent, don't think I'm paying American prices. No, I'm a local Ghanaian, so I will pay a local price."

She further expressed her dissatisfaction with interested persons living far from East Legon, where she resides. She explained that living as far away as Kasoa or New Botiano is a major obstacle for her.

"You must not live too far from East Legon. Don't come from New Botiano, trying to come work here. It's too far. Or Kasoa is too far. You need to be where you can catch a trotro, Bolt, or whatever you do to get to work."

At the time of writing this story, the 1:21-minute-long video, posted on X by @withAlvin__ on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, had over 75,000 views.

Netizens React to an American Woman's Search for a Cleaner

Yen.com gathered a few comments from social media users.

Your Pregnant Wife wrote:

"The salary part de3, you want Ghanaian requirements, but you don’t want Ghanaian ethics."

EKM wrote:

"Requirements make sense. But what does she mean by “Ghanaian prices”? We know the so-called “Ghanaian prices” usually mean you’re being shortchanged. Is that what she means?"

Kelly added:

"Finding a cleaner who lives in East Legon is like looking for one who lives in Beverly Hills; rare, classy, and probably more expensive than the service itself!"

Derry Hilton said:

"She no get family members? 🤣🤣"

