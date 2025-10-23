A 2018 throwback video showed JJ Rawlings recounting how he won Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’ heart

A 2018 throwback video resurfaced showing the late President Jerry John Rawlings recounting how he won Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’ heart.

In the video, JJ Rawlings fondly recounted the long and persistent courtship of his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

Throwback: JJ Rawlings recounts early relationship

The footage was part of a segment from the show "Dining with Cooks & Braggarts." The former president was in a casual setting as he conversed with the hosts.

This moment captured a lighter, more lowly side of Rawlings. With a mix of humour and sincerity, he recounted how he "chased" Nana Konadu for five years before finally winning her heart.

In his words:

"For five years? Five! After I left the school and came back. One Saturday, you know, with a gang of friends, when we went to their house, and I sent for her, I didn't think she would come. And she did."

His story unfolded as he described a youthful determination to connect with Nana Konadu, whom he first met at Achimota School.

According to him, Nana Konadu was initially hostile to him, but after he called for her, he noticed a significant change in her demeanour.

"You know. She had mellowed towards me. It was all love," he recounted.

With a laugh, he also admitted to a classic courtship tactic: he would pretend to be interested in her friends just to have an excuse to walk with their group and be near her.

YEN.com.gh reported that the former first lady passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at the age of 76 years.

Watch the lovely throwback video below:

Ghanaians react to JJ Rawlings’ love story

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@SirrGOM said:

"@thenanaaba, @TheCookieteeGH, you guys should be proud of this day. Very few journalists are able to bring out the lighter side of Papa J. He seemed to enjoy the company. Nice."

@Bigupdatetv wrote:

"Today, JJ Rawlings will sleep in peace."

@Saint_mykel88 commented:

"Well, things has changed. Men don’t chase after women no more."

@roadboi_ said:

"This man is interesting. God bless his soul."

@DavidAmpah4 commented:

"And after five years, her wife finally followed him."

Prophet Jimmy Alla-Mensah's prophecy on Rawlings' family

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Prophet Alla-Mensah, simply known as Prophet JAM had predicted doom for the Rawlings family.

Prophet JAM's prophecy came in the form of a Facebook post on September 25, 2025, in which he prayed for the Rawlings family.

According to him, there was an assignment of death in the family, and he prayed that no evil should be reported.

