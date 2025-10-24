Ghana's longest-serving First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, has died following a short illness

Images of the last event she attended have surfaced on social media, leaving many amazed by her demise

Social media users expressed their sadness over her demise and sent comforting words to her family

Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, a former First Lady of Ghana, has passed away at the age of 76.

The wife of the late ex-president Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra after a short illness.

Nana Konadu goes to a funeral accompanied by her son, a day before her demise. Photo credit: Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings

After the news of her demise was confirmed, images of Nana Konadu's final public appearance surfaced on social media.

On Wednesday, October 22, 2025, just a day before her demise, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings attended the funeral service of Mrs Lucy Abena Konadu Effah at the Christ the King Church in Accra.

She was accompanied by her only son, Kimathi Agyemang-Rawlings.

Dressed in an all black kaba and long skirt, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings tied a red scarf.

Her kaba was sewn in her usual long-sleeves with her scarf tied in her signature fashion.

Other people present at the funeral included former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former Chief of Staff Frema Opare, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, among others.

Reactions to Nana Konadu's final response

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the last moment Nana Konadu was seen in public. Read them below:

Barnabas Nii Laryea said:

"Just yesterday, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was at Mrs Effah's funeral held at Christ the King Church yesterday with Kimathi. Teach us how to number our days, dear Lord."

Mohammed Suraj Dannakabu wrote:

"There are two days in a person's life; the first is the day when death isn't your portion, and on that day, there's nothing that can kill you on such a day, absolutely nothing. The second is when death is your portion, and on that day, there's nothing that can save you from dying, absolutely nothing. That's how the owner of the universe operates. May He have mercy on us."

Mary Nary Ebuzu Kumadey said:

"My priest was even with her after this funeral, planning her late husband’s anniversary. Date and everything was set."

Nana Kwame wrote:

"We were at a wedding recently. Like a fortnight ago. Nothing about her looked frail. And today she’s dead? Is death that easy? Like you meet someone today, and a few minutes later, they are dead? Whoa!"

Ebenezer Akpese said:

"May we learn to cherish each moment, make the most of our time and live with Purpose and wisdom."

Gifty Anti shares the message Nana Akonadu Agyemang-Rawlings sent to her two days before her death. Photo credit: Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings

Nana Konadu's message to Gifty Anti

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, expressed sorrow over the death of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti shared details of the last message she exchanged with the former First Lady just two days before her demise.

Netizens who commented on the post joined in mourning Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings.

