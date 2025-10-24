Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid a glowing tribute to the late Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings

The former First Lady died on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Ridge Hospital after a short illness

Many Ghanaians have expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, especially her children

Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings has passed away at the age of 76 after a short illness.

She died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Tributes have been pouring in since she passed, and one of such is from former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a Facebook post, Nana Akufo-Addo said he and his wife, Rebecca, were saddened by the passing of Ghana's longest-serving First Lady.

"My wife Rebecca and I are deeply saddened by the news of the untimely passing of the wife of the late first President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, the longest serving First Lady in our history and the Founder of the 31st December Women’s Movement, H.E. Mrs Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings."

He described Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings as a role model for women in Africa and especially Ghana.

Nana Akufo-Addo said the former first lady had a good sense of humour.

"As a role model for women in Ghana and across Africa, Mrs Rawlings’ gender advocacy and women empowerment initiatives remain impactful to this day. Her commitment to the growth of the women’s movement in Ghana and Africa can never be forgotten. She was a warm and affectionate woman, with a good sense of humour and was excellent company."

"Rebecca, my children and I, extend our deepest condolences to her children and family on this sad occasion."

"May her soul rest peacefully in the bosom of the Almighty, until the Last Day of the Resurrection, when we shall meet again," he added.

