The US has announced that persons desirous of becoming citizens of the country will now undertake a new citizenship test

An immigration lawyer based in the US, who gave more insight into this, sheds light on what applicants are to expect

She also shared insights on what persons aged 65 and older, who have been lawfully residing in the US, must be aware of during the test

The US has introduced a new citizenship test for persons from all countries who apply to be American nationals.

This comes after the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services issued a Policy Alert announcing a revision of the Naturalisation Civics Educational Requirement.

Shedding more light on the new policy, US-based immigration lawyer Akua Aboagye, in a post on her TikTok page, indicated that the new policy will apply to all persons who file their application on October 20 or after.

Details on the citizenship text

With this change, the pool of civics questions for the citizenship test will be increased from 100 to 128 questions.

Applicants during the test will be asked 20 questions instead of 10 and will need to answer 12 questions correctly instead of six to pass.

In this vein, officers will stop the test if an applicant answers 12 questions correctly or fails to answer nine questions incorrectly.

Despite this, the passing score remains at 60 per cent.

Also, applicants aged 65 years and older who have been lawful residents in the US will continue to take the simplified test with ten questions.

Akua Aboagye's post concluded with an admonition for persons who apply for naturalisation on October 20 or after to prepare adequately.

"If you apply for naturalization after October 2025, the civic test will apply to you. Plan accordingly for the new version."

New fee for DV lottery applicants

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of State has also announced that the 2027 Diversity Visa Lottery program will no longer be free.

Akua Aboagye, speaking in a video, indicated that the decision to change the application process for the DV Lottery was made public by the U.S. Department of State.

According to her, the new fee will cover the cost of processing entries for the program and discourage fake or speculative registrations.

The US authorities have therefore confirmed that registration for the 2027 DV Lottery is expected to open in the coming months.

At the time of writing the report, the post by the immigration lawyer had generated a lot of reactions.

