US-based immigration lawyer Akua Aboagye has shared an update on the 2027 Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery programme.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Akua Abogye assured prospective applicants that the lottery has not ben cancelled.

Referencing a visa bulltetin from the Department of State on October 15, the founder of AK Poku Law, a U.S.-based law firm, stated that the statement by the U.S. Department of State on October 15 indicated that DV 2027 registration will be announced in the coming months.

"The DV lottery is actually written into U.S. law under section 203c of the Immigration and Nationality Act, so no president can simply end it. Only Congress can. Each year, about 55,000 green cards are made available through this program."



"When the U.S. Department of State released the November 2025 visa bulletin on October 15, 2025, it also confirmed that the DV 2027 registration period has not yet opened and the official date will be announced in the coming months. The Department of State said specifically, dates for the Diversity Visa 2027 program registration period will be widely publicized in the coming months. In practical terms, it suggests that the DV 2027 registration period may not open until late 2025 or even early 2026."



New fee for DV lottery applicants

According to the U.S. Department of State, the 2027 Diversity Visa Lottery programme will no longer be free.

Delving into details, Akua Aboagye explained that the decision to change the application process for the DV Lottery was made public by the U.S. Department of State.

According to Lawyer Akua Aboagye, the new registration fee will cover the cost of processing entries for the programme and to discourage fake or speculative registrations.



