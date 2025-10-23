Domelevo Explains Why Expectations of ORAL Recoveries Should be Measured: “A Lot of Garbage”
- Former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo has given insight into the data backing the Operation Recover All Loot
- The ORAL Preparatory Committee earlier said it had identified $21.19 billion in potential recoveries
- The Preparatory Committee had handed over its report to Ghana's President, John Mahama, back in February
Former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo has admitted that the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) collected and compiled data without verification.
He said some of the information used in arriving at the $21 billion recovery estimate was garbage.
Domelevo explained to Joy News that the ORAL preparatory team did not conduct any probe into the claims before presenting the findings to the president.
According to him, the actual test of the figures would be in court, where the amounts could change significantly.
Domelevo also noted that recovery of the funds was not a certainty.
“When you get to the courtroom, the amount may reduce significantly. And I caution. I remember saying that I know even if we should win the 21 or close to $22 billion, collecting it is another game altogether.”
“As for us, we just collected data and summed it up. We didn’t do any investigation… some even came in the form of emails. What about if the person is just making it up?”
“Being an experienced auditor, I know that you can even submit documents, and later on, when we test the document, the documents may not have any substance, or they may not be authentic."
