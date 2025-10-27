A Ghanaian man shared three legal online platforms that helped people in Ghana earn foreign currency

A Ghanaian man used social media to inform fellow Ghanaians of ways to legally earn foreign currency online.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the young Ghanaian man, identified as Paa Kwesi Folson, shared three online platforms that would help Ghanaians earn online.

Ghanaian man shares three money-making platforms

According to him, Ghanaians and many other Africans can choose the platforms that work best for them.

He recommended sites like Selar, Selly, and Coachly. He noted that the Sellar platform is for selling digital and affiliate products. While Selly is a platform for online commerce, Coachly is a platform for coaching and selling expertise.

As a bonus, he also suggested another platform, ClickBank, for those serious about affiliate marketing. He encouraged his followers and viewers to use these legitimate platforms to start earning online.

"Another thing is that if you're trying to also get serious with affiliate marketing, you can use ClickBank, and I think that also will work for you as well. So, get busy, get typing, and do something legitimate and legal. Thank you. Bye, all the best," he said

Watch the video below:

