An Iranian woman based in Ghana raised concerns over rising scams after sharing her personal experiences

She exposed a fake Airbnb ad using stolen images from Costa Rica and a hacked restaurant page in Dzorwulu

The woman advised Ghanaians to trust their instincts to avoid falling victim to sophisticated fraud schemes

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A foreigner based in Ghana has stirred reactions online after she shared her concern about the surge in fraudulent activities she had noticed in the country.

An Obroni from Iran shares concerns about the surge of fraudulent activities in Ghana. Photo credit: @sikaofficial (X).

Source: Twitter

In the video shared online, the lady, who is of Iranian origin, decided to cite two different shady activities she had experienced during her stay in Ghana.

The unnamed obroni stated that those behind such schemes had advanced their act to the extent that it might get so easy to be swayed by their sketchy offers.

In her words:

"It is the kind of scams that you might fall for them for a second. I mean, if you don't pay attention, you can easily fall for it."

Obroni concerned about increasing scams in Ghana

Her first case was a suspected fraudulent online advertisement. She said that she saw a beautiful Airbnb property advertised online, showing that the property was apparently located in Kokrobite, Ghana.

However, upon suspicion, she did a bit of research and found out that the images of the property used by the ad were stolen from an Instagram post about an actual Airbnb in Costa Rica, not Ghana, as the ad claimed.

Her second case involved her allegedly receiving a message, supposedly from a Thai restaurant in Dzorwulu that she often visits. In the message, the restaurant seemingly offered her a meal with a free massage for GH₵200.

She said the offer seemed too good to be true. Later, she received an official SMS from the restaurant, confirming that their page had been hacked and scammers were trying to demand money from unsuspecting customers.

She concluded by advising netizens to remain extra cautious. Her primary advice was to trust one's intuition more to avoid being a victim.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to obroni exposing fraud in Ghana

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@ikillthedeadsea said:

"Sam George can’t stop this o. Nkwasiasem and Nkwasiakeka nkoaa."

@kwamekels wrote:

"The whole of Ghana is a crime scene, and the authorities don’t care."

@1realVeo commented:

"Ghana people and Twatis like Nigeria and electricity."

@iyz_berg_ wrote:

"But Sam George wants to clamp down on free speech... Wei."

An obroni shares his experience at an Airbnb located in Accra featuring modern amenities. Photo credit: wilddigopictures (TikTok).

Source: TikTok

Obroni applauds Ghana for its modern apartments

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that an obroni addressed the outdated Western stereotype that Ghanaians live in trees.

He debunked the claims about the country by giving a tour of a modern one-bedroom apartment located in Accra.

In the viral video, he praised the apartment's facilities, which included a fridge, balcony, a swimming pool, and more.

He noted that the apartment cost $150 per night via Airbnb and urged foreigners to explore Ghana’s comfort and beauty.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh