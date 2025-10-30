Ghanaian Professor’s Hilarious Comparison of Medicine and Engineering Sparks Heated Debate
- A Ghanaian professor drew laughter and sparked debate after comparing medicine and engineering
- He claimed medicine depends on memorising Latin terms, while engineering demands critical thinking
- Some netizens gave mixed reactions to the professor's claim, while others shared their experience in each field
A video capturing a Ghanaian professor's witty comparison between medicine and engineering has sparked heated debate on social media.
In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian professor, who is probably inclined in the engineering field, elicited laughter and thoughtful commentary from his student about the medical profession.
The professor at an undisclosed institution in Ghana humorously contrasted the two disciplines, stating that medicine relies heavily on rote memorisation of Latin terms and having a 'sharp memory' to memorise those words.
Ghanaian professor compares Medicine to Engineering
He contrasted this with engineering, which he presented as a discipline that requires active critical thinking. He went on to challenge his students with a technical problem to prove his point.
In his words:
"What do you do in medicine? A bit of Latin and a sharp memory. Eh? Latin. Aorta... Oblongata... Pons... Vas deferens... It doesn't matter, change! You chew everything. Here, we think. The base current is independent of the collector current. Think, what will happen?"
Watch the video below:
Ghanaian man prefers science to law
In a similar report, a Ghanaian man also went on a passionate and humorous rant, claiming that the legal profession is overrated compared to science.
The Ghanaian man, who identified himself as a proud science student, kicked off his argument by mocking the graduation slang 'Called to the Bar.'
He also contrasted the elaborate black and white attire of the law graduates with the science students' simple approach.
In his comparison, he claimed that law is a 'social course' based on opinion, whereas science is grounded in undeniable facts and formulas.
Medicine vs. Engineering: Ghanaians react to comparison
YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.
@12_lashes said:
"Ampofo go make you overthink then las las he go give you D."
@BimmaLord_ wrote:
"Engineering will humble you, simple! Fluid mechanics, Thermodynamics, and their Senior brothers."
@Makdatafriqa jested:
"He’s lecturing on Transistors. Chale, I passed the course, but still I no dey understand anything."
@MershDuncan said:
"That’s true. That’s why in most advanced countries, Engineers are highly rated than anyone else."
@izickgh wrote:
"If you think medicine is just chew and pour, think again. The topics some of you are mentioning here apply in medicine. Thermodynamics in internal medicine, fluid mechanics in urology, Drilling engineering in neurosurgery etc, a surgeon must understand engineering to be safe."
Lecturer uses lecture period to advise students
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a wise lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was spotted during a lecture admonishing students on things they must refrain from when on campus.
He admonished them to be careful regarding the activities they indulge in to avoid finding themselves scrambling to mitigate a tragedy.
