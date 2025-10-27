An obroni shared a video to challenge the Western stereotype that Ghanaians live in trees

He gave a tour of his modern Airbnb apartment in Accra, Ghana which he claimed cost him $150 per night

The building had two pools, a gym, and shops, proving that Ghana offered comfort similar to the West

An obroni has decided to address the Western perception of Ghana as underdeveloped, a stereotype that has led some foreign nationals, especially those from foreign powers, to believe that Ghanaians live on trees.

An Obroni shares his experience at an Airbnb located in Accra featuring modern amenities. Photo Credit: wilddigopictures. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Taking to social media, the obroni tried disproving the negative perception by giving a tour of his modern one-bedroom apartment in Accra, Ghana.

He said:

"This is another video showing what Ghana actually has to offer because the Western world thinks that Ghana is only bush and people are living in trees. But I want to show you what my one-bedroom apartment looks like."

Obroni applauds Ghana for its modern apartments

In the trending video, the foreigner showed the well-equipped kitchen with a fridge and modern equipment. From his room to his private balcony, he shared how everything in his apartment looked no different from Western civilisation.

Some minutes after giving the tour on camera, he mentioned that the apartment was booked through Airbnb and cost $150 per night. He, however, considered it a good bargain compared to local hotels, which he claimed charged up to $300.

He also highlighted the building's impressive amenities, including two pools (one on the rooftop), a gym, a pharmacy, a grocery store, and a playground.

He concluded by encouraging foreigners like himself to experience the country's serene atmosphere.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to obroni debunking myths about Ghana

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Shanybaby_d said:

"Indeed, Ghana has a lot to offer. 🥰🥰🥰 Enjoy your stay. 🥰"

Positivism wrote:

"We Ghanaians don’t give a toss about what those naive Western countries think."

Maryarthur227 joked:

"Yes ooooo. 🤣🤣🤣🤣We are living on trees, 🌳 and 🤣 sleep in mountain ⛰ 😴 😀 holes. We bath in the river oooo."

SweetPlus commented:

"Please don’t show them… let them keep thinking we sleep on trees. 🌴 Wai. 😏"

Ayass Aya stated:

"That's what most people think. One thing is, they don't search, they don't even know which continent Ghana is on. My friend from the US was here, and he's wowed by what he saw. Next trip, he came with his wife."

ACCRA- WEIJA stated:

"Lol. It’s funny how some of them think, though, but it’s not their fault, it’s because of the things they show them about Ghana."

A UK returnee laments over the rise of Airbnb apartment prices after moving back to Ghana. Photo credit: sikaofficial (X)

Source: Twitter

UK returnee overwhelmed by rising Airbnb costs

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a young woman who recently returned from the United Kingdom expressed frustration over Ghana’s high Airbnb rental costs.

In a trending video, she lamented that many properties were overpriced yet remained unoccupied due to their lack of visual appeal and comfort.

She urged Airbnb hosts in Ghana to lower prices and improve property aesthetics to attract more bookings.

According to her, the goal of Airbnb was frequent rentals, not empty listings with unrealistic pricing.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh