Chairman Wontumi Arrives in Court on Time in a Happy Mood, Journalist Questions His Punctuality
- Chairman Wontumi is trending after he arrived in court for his hearing on Tuesday, November 4
- In a video, the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman was all smiles as he arrived at the court premises
- This comes after Chairman Wontumi was earlier in police custody for days after his re-arrest on Tuesday, October 7, 2025
The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, was in high spirits as he arrived in court on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.
A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @ghbrain, shows him stepping out of his car.
As he made his way to the Accra High Court, an interviewer who sounded astonished by Wontumi's punctuality was heard in the video asking the embattled NPP stalwart about his early arrival.
"Chairman, it looks like today you beat everyone to court. You are here before 8:00 AM," the interviewer said.
Wontumi, however, did not utter a word but kept a broad smile as he continued his walk towards the entrance of the court.
This comes after an Accra High Court judge issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Chairman Wontumi for failing to appear without permission.
Watch the video below:
Moses Abor slams NPP leadership over Wontumi
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Moses Abor lashed out at the NPP leadership for neglecting Chairman Wontumi amid his legal woes.
The Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP stated that no party top executive had visited the court to show support for the embattled politician
Moses Abor also questioned the unity among several members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) amid Chairman Wontumi's ordeal.
