A Ghanaian lady shared how eight prophecies led her to sell her car and quit her job for a US visa

Despite two visa rejections, Akua’s faith remained strong as she eventually received a UK visa instead

Akua encouraged others to trust God's timing, sharing that delays are not denials but redirections for greater things

A Ghanaian woman has shared her journey on obtaining a US visa, disclosing how she received multiple prophecies and was subsequently rejected for a visa.

A Ghanaian lady shares her US visa application process, rejection, and success story. Photo credit: Akua Adjeiwaa. Image source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian lady, identified as Akua Adjeiwaa, shared how she was told her future lies outside Ghana.

Her relocation journey to the US was one of faith, disappointment, and eventual triumph, sparking many online discussions.

According to her, she received eight prophecies, alongside her personal visions and dreams about the success of her US visa application.

She was so convinced by the prophecies that she allegedly had to sell her car and quit her job to make arrangements for her new life abroad.

However, she was denied a US visa twice: the first was at an embassy in Sierra Leone, which left her utterly devastated.

Ghanaian lady shares visa application journey

Akua described the emotional toll and embarrassment of returning to Ghana from Sierra Leone after these setbacks.

"After all the prophetic words, the sacrifices I made, and the steps I took in faith, I was left heartbroken. I thought God had confirmed everything, but it didn’t work out the way I expected," Akua recalled.

The second incident occurred during her visa interview in Ghana, when she was informed that her appointment had no record.

Although her expectations were crushed, she explained how she eventually married her longtime friend, who applied for a visa to the UK on her behalf, and this time, it was approved effortlessly.

Akua concluded her testimony by encouraging others to trust God’s timing, sharing that sometimes delays are not denials but redirections for something greater.

Watch her full story in the video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian lady's relocation journey

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on her YouTube channel. Some of the comments are below.

@davidappiagyei2360 said:

"Great piece. God indeed always has a plan for us."

@NeutralFool wrote:

"Thank you for sharing. It encouraged me. I have more than 18 amazing prophesies on my life, including listing my businesses on Wall Street, but like how the opposite is what is happening in my life. So your message gives me hope that mine too will come to pass. God bless you."

@isaacgyamfi6638 said:

"Remember mine also travelling all the way from Ghana to South Africa to be denied, oh. But God is Good."

Wode Maya shares his experience with using Diplomatic Passport to share personal details about it. Photo credit: Wode Maya. Image source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Wode Maya shares experience with diplomatic passport

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ghanaian YouTuber and African border advocate Wode Maya recently shared his experience with his newly acquired diplomatic passport.

He compared the privileges of using the diplomatic passport to a previous incident where he was denied an Australian visa with his regular passport.

Wode Maya described the diplomatic passport as a "powerful document" that grants special treatment at airports, including skipping long queues and visa-free access to several countries.

Source: YEN.com.gh