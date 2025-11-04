The late Daddy Lumba's elder sister has issued a resolute and emphatic warning to the public

Ernestina Fosu, elder sister of the late Ghanaian highlife singer Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has issued a stern warning to the general public.

She has demanded that anyone who is not part of the Fosu family be excluded from organising the musician's burial.

Daddy Lumba's sister, Ernestina Fosu, says non-family members should be removed from the planning committee after Kofi Owusu led him to visit Otumfuo.



Daddy Lumba's sister discusses his funeral

On November 3, 2025, the late Daddy Lumba's family, including Kofi Owusu and Ernestina Fosu, paid a courtesy visit to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after the latter invoked an oath.

The family met with Otumfuo's Saamanhene to resolve matters privately regarding the late Daddy Lumba's funeral and autopsy.

In a media interaction on November 3, 2025, Ernestina Fosu stated that she does not want individuals outside the family to be involved in planning her late brother's funeral.

Daddy Lumba's sister and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu meet the press after meeting with Otumfuo's representative.



She clarified that the burial committee, which included strangers, should be disbanded. The Fosu family is grieving the death of their father and brother, and they are not prepared to entertain disrespect during their difficult time.

"The family has lost a beloved one, so I don't need any outsider there except my family. I don't need any strangers as a committee to come and insult us in our time of grief," she said.

"My brother has died, and I need people to console me, not to come and insult me. What we need is unity so that Charles can be laid to rest peacefully. There is no need for a committee because there is nothing they can do for me," she added.

The YouTube video is below:

Odo Broni hosts visitors at Lumba's residence

The late Daddy Lumba's second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni, was recently spotted at his mansion amid her ongoing legal dispute with Akosua Serwaa.

Ohemaa Lumba, a devoted admirer of the late Daddy Lumba, posted a video of Odo Broni lamenting the passing of her husband inside their East Legon home on her TikTok page on Monday, November 3, 2025.

In the video, the late singer's second wife was overcome with emotions as an unidentified woman visited her to offer flowers and condolences over her husband's passing.

The former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC, Madam Afia Akoto, was also present at the residence to sympathise with Odo Broni.

The TikTok video Odo Broni hosting guests at the late Daddy Lumba's residence is below:

Abusuapanin and Ernestina Fosu make peace

Earlier, YEN.com.gh, wrote about the late Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin Kofi Owus, who reconciled with Ernestina Fosu when they visited the Manhyia Palace.

In a public video, the family head was seen hugging and kissing the late singer's sister on the cheek.

Ghanaians shared responses to the footage of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's affectionate moment with

