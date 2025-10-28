Daddy Lumba's family head was present at the Kumasi High Court for Akosua Serwaa's injunction application hearing on October 28, 2025

In a video, Mr Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene was seen leaving the court premises with his private security detail

Footage of Daddy Lumba's family head's departure from the Kumasi High Court has triggered reactions from Ghanaians

The head of Daddy Lumba's family, Mr Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, has courted attention following his appearance at the Kumasi High Court for Akosua Serwaa's injunction application hearing on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

Akosua Serwaa filed a suit against the second wife, Odo Broni, the family head and Transitions Funeral Home to seek an interlocutory injunction over her husband’s funeral.

She accused Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu of sidelining her to the point that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

Court dismisses Akosua Serwaa's injunction application

The Kumasi High Court dismissed an injunction application by Akosua Serwaa to halt the funeral rites of her late husband, Daddy Lumba.

During the proceedings on October 28, Her Ladyship Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur emphasised that the late singer's body belonged to his maternal family in accordance with the Ashanti customs.

The court ruled in favour of the late highlife legend's family head, who can now proceed with the funeral arrangements.

The Kumasi High Court has also ordered both parties to file all necessary legal processes by Friday, October 31, for a Case Management Conference scheduled for November 14, concerning Akosua Serwaa's bid to be declared the only surviving wife of the late Daddy Lumba.

The video of Daddy Lumba's Abusapanin's lawyer speaking after the court hearing is below:

Abusuapanin leaves court with heavy security

Following the court proceedings, the head of Daddy Lumba's family was spotted leaving the premises following an engagement with the media.

In a video, Mr Kofi Owusu was accompanied by some scary-looking, heavily built men, who served as his private security.

The family head's security detail provided him with protection from media personnel who had gathered around and almost blocked his path.

He was quickly ushered into a luxury vehicle, which had been parked at the Kumasi High Court in anticipation of his arrival.

Footage of Mr Kofi Owusu's departure from the court premises triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

The video of Daddy Lumba's family head leaving the Kumasi High Court with his heavy security is below:

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin's heavy security stirs reactions

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin speaks after court appearance

