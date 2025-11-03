Ernestina Fosu, the elder sister of the late Daddy Lumba, and her family head, Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, held a meeting with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Sumankwahene over their family dispute on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Daddy Lumba: Abusuapanin Makes Peace With Ernestina Fosu After Meeting Sumankwahene Over Dispute

Source: TikTok

On Friday, October 31, 2025, Ernestina Fosu clashed with the Abusuapanin at the Kumasi High Court premises after both parties appeared to file all necessary legal processes for a Case Management Conference.

The conference, scheduled for November 14, pertains to the suit Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed to be recognised as the only surviving wife of the late musician.

At the court premises, Ernestina questioned Kofi Owusu over his decision to hold a funeral without conducting an autopsy on her late brother.

She also invoked Otumfuo's Great Oath to seek the intervention of the Asantehene and stop the Abusuapanin from going ahead with the funeral.

Abusuapanin and Ernestina Fosu make peace

Following their meeting with the Sumankwahene in Kumasi on Monday, November 3, 2025, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu decided to make peace with his niece Ernestina and end all hostilities.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the family head and Daddy Lumba's elder sister beamed with smiles as they shared a warm embrace outside of the Sumankwahene's palace in Kumasi.

Kofi Owusu kissed his niece on the cheek to signify that he and Ernestina had settled their differences in the presence of many bloggers who captured the moment on camera.

The video of Abusuapanin and Ernestina Fosu making peace is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh