While some are enjoying their service, others are still struggling to register due to technical issues

An NSS personnel member has gone viral after sharing her experience on her first day at work.

Her TikTok account of the day captured the joy and warmth with which she and her colleagues were received, an experience many online have debated as not being the norm for most new service personnel.

In the trending video, the young lady expressed how grateful she felt to finally begin her service.

She mentioned how they were served breakfast and lunch. It did not end there, as they were again served five-star tea (Lipton, preferably) with Ideal milk, bread, and biscuits.

Each person's experience is highly dependent on where the system posts you, the organisation's beliefs, and the resources available.

While she celebrates her positive experience, others are forced to reflect on what they have gotten themselves into.

While others are still struggling to even get posted.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on another young lady who had not yet been able to register for her posting due to technical issues.

The frustrated lady revealed that she had visited the NSS headquarters several times but to no avail.

“Life really is unfair,” she lamented, watching others begin their national service while she remained in limbo.

Ex-NSA boss Osei-Assibey Antwi granted GH¢800m bail

The former Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA), Osei-Assibey Antwi, has pleaded not guilty to 14 counts of financial crimes brought against him by the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine.

The charges filed against the former NSA boss include causing financial loss, stealing, and money laundering amounting to more than GH¢1.5 billion.

Appearing before the Accra High Court on Thursday, accompanied by his lawyers, he denied the Attorney General's allegations.

Justice Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie, the presiding judge, consequently granted him bail in the sum of GH¢800 million. As part of the bail conditions, Osei-Assibey is required to provide six sureties, each with landed property equivalent to the bail amount as security.

He has also been placed on a travel ban.

The trial judge further directed him to deposit his passports at the Registry of the Accra High Court.

In addition, the former NSA boss has been placed on the Ghana Immigration Service stop list pending the final determination of the case.

This means he is prohibited from travelling outside the country until the case is concluded.

Justice Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie also ordered Osei-Assibey to report to the Police Headquarters on the first and third Wednesdays of every month.

NSS selects 10,000 personnel for military programme

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a military training of national service personnel is set to begin on August 31, 2025, with the first batch of 10,000 personnel chosen for the pilot phase of a new orientation programme.

At a press briefing on August 4, the Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, explained that the initiative aligns with the National Service Act, 2024 (Act 1119), and is part of the new national service strategy.

He clarified that the policy “is not about the militarisation of service personnel” but rather about instilling leadership, resilience, and civic responsibility.

