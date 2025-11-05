A 14-year-old British Ghanaian boy took his parents to court after they sent him to Ghana to continue his education

However, a UK High Court Judge ruled on the case, but it was not in favour of the 14-year-old boy

Social media users commented on the judge's decision and also shared their thoughts on the decision by the parents

A UK High Court presided over by Judge Mrs Justice Theis ruled against the 14-year-old British boy who sued his parents for sending him to a boarding school in Ghana.

The judge ruled that the boy stay and attend school in Ghana until at least the end of his GCSEs or their equivalent in Ghana. The judge explained that she did not want to disrupt his ongoing education in Ghana, hence her decision.

UK High Court rules that 14-year-old whose parents brought him to Ghana should stay in the African country and finish school.

The 14-year-old boy was taken to Ghana in March 2024. At the time, his parents told him he was visiting a sick relative. However, they were moving him to Ghana over concerns about his behaviour in London.

According to the parents, their son had started putting up bad behaviours, including absences from school, having unexplained money and carrying a knife, court papers said. The boy denies being part of a gang or carrying a weapon.

The boy said he was unhappy in Ghana and later found publicly funded lawyers in the UK. He then brought a case against his parents to the High Court in London in February.

He lost his initial suit. A High Court judge at the time ruled he was at risk of suffering greater harm in returning to the UK. He won an appeal bid to have the case reheard. However, the ruling still did not go in his favour.

Reactions to ruling against UK boy

YEN.com.gh collated some social media reactions on the court ruling in favour of the boy's parents. Read them below:

@nteboitumelo said:

"Hei, ya! 🤒I just hope this kid doesn't get so consumed with anger over this chapter that he wastes what is clearly a smart brain he has."

@D_Adu_gyamfi wrote:

"Fantastic! Stop interfering with parents' decisions on the best way to train their children."

@nyamekye_e2612 said:

"The judge was a wise woman, and I guess she understood what the parents were about. Kudos! Some of these boys don't realise their parents are wiser than they and know better what's good for them. That boy would later thank his parents for that decision to bring him to school here."

@ApolloWangalwa wrote:

"Education is a privilege. The boy is privileged to study in Ghana. I hope they took him to Achimota school."

@jhokicee said:

"Dude doesn't realise how lucky he is to be attending an international school in Africa....I have seen the privileges those kids have unless the kid wants to be taken to a public school🙄🙄."

@CdeHKChikohwa wrote:

"Let's say he had won, whose house was he intending to go back to?? The state's?"

@Netsbridge said:

"Boarding high school (at least in my time in Cameroon) was fun. You learned to be independent, organised & prompt."

@insidemab wrote:

"I see exactly why it was important for him to go to boarding school in Ghana."

Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit handles complaint from teen boy over feeding and pocket money. Photo credit: UNICEF Ghana

