Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

UK Court Rules That British Boy Who Sued His Parents Must Stay in Ghana
People

UK Court Rules That British Boy Who Sued His Parents Must Stay in Ghana

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
3 min read
  • A 14-year-old British Ghanaian boy took his parents to court after they sent him to Ghana to continue his education
  • However, a UK High Court Judge ruled on the case, but it was not in favour of the 14-year-old boy
  • Social media users commented on the judge's decision and also shared their thoughts on the decision by the parents

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A UK High Court presided over by Judge Mrs Justice Theis ruled against the 14-year-old British boy who sued his parents for sending him to a boarding school in Ghana.

The judge ruled that the boy stay and attend school in Ghana until at least the end of his GCSEs or their equivalent in Ghana. The judge explained that she did not want to disrupt his ongoing education in Ghana, hence her decision.

UK Court, High Court in UK, UK High Court, Judge Mrs Justice Theis, Boy in Ghana, Court rule, British-Ghanaian boy.
UK High Court rules that 14-year-old whose parents brought him to Ghana should stay in the African country and finish school.
Source: Getty Images

The 14-year-old boy was taken to Ghana in March 2024. At the time, his parents told him he was visiting a sick relative. However, they were moving him to Ghana over concerns about his behaviour in London.

Read also

Chairman Wontumi arrives in court on time in a happy mood, journalist questions his punctuality

According to the parents, their son had started putting up bad behaviours, including absences from school, having unexplained money and carrying a knife, court papers said. The boy denies being part of a gang or carrying a weapon.

JOIN IN: Tell Us What You Think About Yen.com.gh and Unlock a Chance to Learn Copywriting for Free.

The boy said he was unhappy in Ghana and later found publicly funded lawyers in the UK. He then brought a case against his parents to the High Court in London in February.

He lost his initial suit. A High Court judge at the time ruled he was at risk of suffering greater harm in returning to the UK. He won an appeal bid to have the case reheard. However, the ruling still did not go in his favour.

Reactions to ruling against UK boy

YEN.com.gh collated some social media reactions on the court ruling in favour of the boy's parents. Read them below:

@nteboitumelo said:

"Hei, ya! 🤒I just hope this kid doesn't get so consumed with anger over this chapter that he wastes what is clearly a smart brain he has."

@D_Adu_gyamfi wrote:

"Fantastic! Stop interfering with parents' decisions on the best way to train their children."

Read also

First day at work: NSS personnel recounts her first-day experience

@nyamekye_e2612 said:

"The judge was a wise woman, and I guess she understood what the parents were about. Kudos! Some of these boys don't realise their parents are wiser than they and know better what's good for them. That boy would later thank his parents for that decision to bring him to school here."

@ApolloWangalwa wrote:

"Education is a privilege. The boy is privileged to study in Ghana. I hope they took him to Achimota school."

@jhokicee said:

"Dude doesn't realise how lucky he is to be attending an international school in Africa....I have seen the privileges those kids have unless the kid wants to be taken to a public school🙄🙄."

@CdeHKChikohwa wrote:

"Let's say he had won, whose house was he intending to go back to?? The state's?"

@Netsbridge said:

"Boarding high school (at least in my time in Cameroon) was fun. You learned to be independent, organised & prompt."

@insidemab wrote:

Read also

Ex-Hearts of Oak star explains how he changed his age to land huge contract in Egypt

"I see exactly why it was important for him to go to boarding school in Ghana."
DOVVSU, Teen boy, Parents, Pocket money, Police, court, feeding money.
Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit handles complaint from teen boy over feeding and pocket money. Photo credit: UNICEF Ghana
Source: Twitter

Teen boy reports family to DOVVSU

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a teen boy reported his parents to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit because of pocket money issues.

DSP Beatrice Korsah, the Bono Regional Coordinator of the unit, addressed the press on the case

She commended the child for speaking up and lamented that many children were suffering in their homes in silence.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

Hot: