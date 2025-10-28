The Accra High Court has issued a bench warrant for Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Chairman Wontumi and his legal team failed to appear in court without giving any reason

The warrant was issued during a session for disclosure and case management on October 28

The Accra High Court has reportedly issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi.

According to several media reports, the court issued the bench warrant after the controversial politician absented himself without permission.

Chairman Wontumi in fresh trouble as the Accra High Court issues a bench warrant for his arrest. Photo credit: Chairman Wontumi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

When the case was called at 9:40am on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Stella Ohene Appiah, the Chief State Attorney, and her team of prosecutors from the Attorney General's office were present.

However, Chairman Wontumi and his legal team were absent without any explanation.

Consequently, the presiding Justice Audrey Kocuvi-Tay said the recall of the case on October 28 was for disclosure to be filed and subsequent case management.

“Notwithstanding the inability on the part of the republic to execute the exercise today, the accused person and his legal representative are absent in court with no excuse of any sort to the court,” he reportedly noted.

“Having not given any notice to the court as to their absence, a bench warrant was issued for the arrest of the accused," she ordered.

Read the post below:

Charges against Chaiman Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi, his company, Akonta Mining, and one other individual identified as Kwame Antwi, a director of Akonta Mining, who is currently at large, are standing trial for over some alleged illegal mining ioffences.

The AG on October 6, 2025, the Attorney General filed six criminal charges against the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, his company, Akonta Mining, and some individuals.

The charges relate to alleged illegal mining in 2024 at Samreboi in the Western Region.

According to the charge sheet, the Attorney General accused Wontumi and his company of allowing two men, identified as Henry Okum and Michael Gyedu Ayisi, to mine on Akonta’s concession at Samreboi without ministerial approval and without holding a mining licence.

Henry Okum and Michael Gyedu Ayisi were subsequently arrested by the police after a special anti-galamsey operation in April 2025, which led to the arrest of 29 people and the seizure of mining equipment and weaponry.

High Court bars Chairman Wontumi from travelling

Meanwhile, the Hugh Court had barred Chairman Wontumi from travelling outside Ghana.

This came after the court granted him GH¢15 million ffollowing his first appearance in court on October 7, 2025.

The court adjourned the case to October 28, while granting the prosecution three weeks to file disclosures.

Pastor Alex Armstrong's prophecy about the rearrest of the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Boasiako aka Wontumi comes to pass. Photo source: Chairman Wontumi

Source: Facebook

Ghanaian pastor delivers prophecy about Wontumi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old troubling prophecy from a Ghanaian pastor about Chairman Wontumi resurfaced amid his latest legal woes.

In a video, Pastor Alex Armstrong made a prophetic declaration about some other challenges the politician would face.

Pastor Alex Armstrong's prophecy about Chairman Wontumi's re-arrest has triggered mixed reactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh